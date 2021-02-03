THE STROLLER: How many cubits tall was Jason Bourne?

TODAY’S WORD is inept. Example: Stephanie felt so clumsy and inept at physical activities that she always dreaded when the family wanted to go bowling or roller skating.

Body-based measurements

No, we’re not talking about how fat or thin we are when we say “body-based measurements” (thank goodness). We refer to standard measurements we still use today that were established by King Henry 1 of England in the 12th century and even some from the times of ancient Egyptians.

Evalyn Chapman sent in an interesting article about it, “Measure Up!” in the February-March edition of “MaryJanesFarm.” We’ll start off with its Rule of Thumb and then run the rest as trivia questions.

“Twice around the thumb, once around the wrist;

“Twice around the wrist, once around the neck;

“Twice around the neck, once around the waist;

“Once around the fist, once along the foot.”

Also this: The ancient measurement “cubit” was the length of the average forearm, from the elbow to the tip of the middle finger, about 18 inches. One-half cubit was the length between the tip of the outstretched little finger to the tip of the thumb. The palm or the width of a hand is one-sixth cubit.

