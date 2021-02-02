THE STROLLER: It's time to clear the sidewalk Uptown

TODAY’S WORD is ardent. Example: Bertrand’s devotion to Cynthia is just as ardent as it was when they were newlyweds 40 years ago.

TUESDAY’S WORD was acuity. It means the severity of a hospitalized patient’s illness and the level of attention or service he or she will need from professional staff. Example: “While we cannot provide specifics due to patient privacy and confidentiality, we can share that the acuity of patients we have been diagnosing and treating with COVID-19 in recent weeks has been more severe.” (Sovah Health spokesperson Kelly Fitzgerald from “Record day for deaths from COVID-19 in Henry County, Martinsville and health district,” in Friday’s Bulletin).

Time zones

“The question and answer about China’s time zone really intrigued me,” Sarah Fain wrote The Stroller. “While yes, it does have only one time zone, it is large enough for five time zones. In 1949, Chairman Mao declared that all of China would be in the same zone, in the interests of national unity. Interesting!”

Fido’s Finds

Fido’s Finds and Kittie’s Kollectibles at 119 E. Main St. in Uptown Martinsville will have “One Sweet Saturday” starting at 10 a.m. on — you guessed it — Saturday. Sales support the SPCA.