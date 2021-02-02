THE STROLLER: It's time to clear the sidewalk Uptown

TODAY’S WORD is ardent. Example: Bertrand’s devotion to Cynthia is just as ardent as it was when they were newlyweds 40 years ago.
TUESDAY’S WORD was acuity. It means the severity of a hospitalized patient’s illness and the level of attention or service he or she will need from professional staff. Example: “While we cannot provide specifics due to patient privacy and confidentiality, we can share that the acuity of patients we have been diagnosing and treating with COVID-19 in recent weeks has been more severe.” (Sovah Health spokesperson Kelly Fitzgerald from “Record day for deaths from COVID-19 in Henry County, Martinsville and health district,” in Friday’s Bulletin).
Time zones
“The question and answer about China’s time zone really intrigued me,” Sarah Fain wrote The Stroller. “While yes, it does have only one time zone, it is large enough for five time zones. In 1949, Chairman Mao declared that all of China would be in the same zone, in the interests of national unity. Interesting!”
Fido’s Finds
Fido’s Finds and Kittie’s Kollectibles at 119 E. Main St. in Uptown Martinsville will have “One Sweet Saturday” starting at 10 a.m. on — you guessed it — Saturday. Sales support the SPCA.
The fundraising shop runs off donations — all of which are appreciated — and its volunteers have asked The Stroller to let everyone know donations only can be accepted in person, when the shop is open. Sometimes when they arrive to open the shop in the mornings, they discover bags or piles of donations outside the door. The city doesn’t allow this, and, in fact, the store could be fined for having that stuff on the sidewalk, they said — although the city has been forgiving of that refraction— so far.
TUESDAY’S TRIVIA ANSWER: When Lyndon B. Johnson became president, he decided not to use the Resolute Desk, so that desk was lent to a Kennedy Library’s traveling exhibition in 1964-1965, then was on exhibit in the Smithsonian Institution from 1966 to 1977.
TODAY’S TRIVIA QUESTION: In 1977, President Jimmy Carter had the Resolute Desk moved back to the Oval Office. One of the presidents after Carter used it in the Oval Office for five months before he had it moved to his Residence Office and brought to the Oval Office the desk he had used when he was a vice president. Which president was that?
Reach The Stroller at 276-638-8801 ext. 243 and stroller@martinsvillebulletin.com.