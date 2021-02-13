THE STROLLER: Lift up your cone to toast ice cream lover

TODAY’S WORD is ambivalent. Example: John thought the new department head was great, Emily didn’t get along with him, and Percy was ambivalent about him.

FRIDAY’S WORD was confounded. It means confused or perplexed. Example: Barney was confounded by the sight of a moonshine still over here and a freckled-face country girl winking at him over there and couldn’t think how to react.

Ice cream

Many Bulletin readers — like The Stroller — turn to the obituaries first, for various reasons, including they are just plain good reading and can be quite touching. Consider this closing paragraph at the end of the obituary of Christine Moran of Bassett, who passed away last Sunday:

“For all their lives, Chris and Curtis loved good food—especially ice cream. Whenever the children, grandchildren, or great-grandchildren came to visit, there was always plenty of ice cream, which was never turned down. So with this in mind, the family has an unusual final request. In lieu of any flowers, get with someone you care about and enjoy a delicious ice cream treat in memory of Nanny Chris. We are sure she and Curtis will be looking down together smiling as they watch you.”

