THE STROLLER: Lift up your cone to toast ice cream lover

TODAY’S WORD is ambivalent. Example: John thought the new department head was great, Emily didn’t get along with him, and Percy was ambivalent about him.
FRIDAY’S WORD was confounded. It means confused or perplexed. Example: Barney was confounded by the sight of a moonshine still over here and a freckled-face country girl winking at him over there and couldn’t think how to react.
Ice cream
Many Bulletin readers — like The Stroller — turn to the obituaries first, for various reasons, including they are just plain good reading and can be quite touching. Consider this closing paragraph at the end of the obituary of Christine Moran of Bassett, who passed away last Sunday:
“For all their lives, Chris and Curtis loved good food—especially ice cream. Whenever the children, grandchildren, or great-grandchildren came to visit, there was always plenty of ice cream, which was never turned down. So with this in mind, the family has an unusual final request. In lieu of any flowers, get with someone you care about and enjoy a delicious ice cream treat in memory of Nanny Chris. We are sure she and Curtis will be looking down together smiling as they watch you.”
Website help
The American Legion Homer Dillard Post 78 needs someone to advise and help set up a website for the post, and teach someone to keep it updated. Anyone interested should send their contact information to The American Legion Homer Dillard Post 78, P.O. Box 342, Martinsvillle, Va., 24114.
Craft show
Bassett Moose Lodge will hold a craft show from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. March 13. Brenda Feeny has been showing pictures of some of the items that will be for sale, including sturdy, cute cloth baskets with appliqued designs, such as a beehive with bees and a cheerful map and symbols of Virginia.
FRIDAY’S TRIVIA ANSWER: A finger of alcohol is 1 ounce; the measurement from the top knuckle on your thumb to the tip of your thumb is about 1 inch. That’s the basis of the modern inch, according to “Measure Up!” in the February-March edition of MaryJanesFarm, and also explains why the word “thumbnails” is used to describe small images.
TODAY’S TRIVIA QUESTION: The length of an average forearm to fingertip is what semi-standard measurement, that once was commonly used to help measure things such as lengths of cloth?
