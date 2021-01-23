THE STROLLER: Looking around in the oval

There is a moon rock set and, for the first time in years, copies of The New York Times and The Washington Post.

The oval rug is dark blue, the sofas are cream-colored, and the curtains are dark gold and the desk chair is brown tufted. On the desk is a cup and saucer for coffee or tea plus ink pens.

Perhaps occasionally in the Oval Office might be his two dogs, German shepherds named Champ and Major. Major also is the first shelter dog to live in the White House.

Former president Donald Trump, on the other hand, had on his desk a button for a butler to bring him Diet Coke and Sharpie-style pens for signing his autographs.

On display were busts of Winston Churchill, Abraham Lincoln and Martin Luther King Jr.; a Challenge Coin collection and military flags.

FRIDAY’S TRIVIA ANSWER: A light year is a unit of distance, defined by the International Astronomical Union as the distance light travels in a vacuum in one Julian Year — which, in astronomy, is 365.25 days.

TODAY’S TRIVIA QUESTION: Since the modern Oval Office was completed in 1934, two presidents did not change the decor chosen by the previous president. Who were they?

The Stroller appreciates readers calling or emailing to share jokes, stories, comments, Words of the Day and trivia questions. We’re at 276-638-8801 ext. 243 and stroller@martinsvillebulletin.com.