THE STROLLER: Looking around in the oval

TODAY’S WORD is dismal. Example: Ben’s dismal mood at turning 50 was not dispelled when half the people who had said they’d join his Zoom birthday party did not sign on.
FRIDAY’S WORD was despondent. It means in low spirits from loss of hope or courage. Example: Traci used to be cheerful and full of life, but she has been despondent in the months since her best friend died.
Oval Office
The president’s Oval Office is an elegant place, oval in shape, with a fireplace at one end and the Resolute desk in front of windows at the other. By the fireplace are two chairs, two sofas facing each other and everything (lamp pairs, end tables, stuff on the end tables) in symmetry.
Each president redecorates the office when his term begins.
President Joe Biden replaced Donald Trump’s portrait of Andrew Jackson with one of Benjamin Franklin, and also had paintings of Franklin D. Roosevelt, George Washington, Thomas Jefferson and Abraham Lincoln put over the fireplace. The 1917 painting “Avenue in the Rain” also hangs.
Busts of Martin Luther King Jr., Robert F. Kennedy, Rosa Parks, Eleanor Roosevelt and Mexican-American farm labor leader Cesar Chavez and Daniel Webster are on display.
There is a moon rock set and, for the first time in years, copies of The New York Times and The Washington Post.
The oval rug is dark blue, the sofas are cream-colored, and the curtains are dark gold and the desk chair is brown tufted. On the desk is a cup and saucer for coffee or tea plus ink pens.
Perhaps occasionally in the Oval Office might be his two dogs, German shepherds named Champ and Major. Major also is the first shelter dog to live in the White House.
Former president Donald Trump, on the other hand, had on his desk a button for a butler to bring him Diet Coke and Sharpie-style pens for signing his autographs.
On display were busts of Winston Churchill, Abraham Lincoln and Martin Luther King Jr.; a Challenge Coin collection and military flags.
FRIDAY’S TRIVIA ANSWER: A light year is a unit of distance, defined by the International Astronomical Union as the distance light travels in a vacuum in one Julian Year — which, in astronomy, is 365.25 days.
TODAY’S TRIVIA QUESTION: Since the modern Oval Office was completed in 1934, two presidents did not change the decor chosen by the previous president. Who were they?
