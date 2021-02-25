THE STROLLER: Making some noise about risque images

TODAY’S WORD is rue. Example: Samantha rued the day she ever let Paul darken her door.
Weird noise
Timothy Iahn, who lives in Chatmoss, has been wondering if other people have been hearing what he has been hearing:
“Every night about 11 p.m. I hear this really loud ‘hum.’ It sounds like a semi-tractor trailer idling out front of my home in the street. It usually quiets down, and 6 a.m. I don’t notice it during the day. This sound is something very different to my area.”
Anyone else hear it? Any ideas what it could be?
Dirty picture
The trivia question about the Rated X VHS tape brought to mind a Rated X picture that was in the Bulletin about 15 years ago. The Stroller, who at that time was designing newspaper pages, did not notice it, but some Bulletin readers did.
The photograph was of the scene from a parade in Washington D.C., distributed by a news service. Some of the pictures of the parade were quite risque, but this one looked fine. And so was put on the page.
The next day, four or five readers called to complain, but none of them would say what made the picture nasty. The newsroom staff pored over the picture for quite a while trying to figure it out. Finally, someone noticed it.
Thank goodness, nothing like that has happened since — and The Stroller learned that if most of the pictures in a collection are risque, just avoid the topic altogether.
THURSDAY’S TRIVIA ANSWER: Several copies of a 1999 VHS tape of the Disney movie “The Little Mermaid” are being offered for sale on eBay for between $7,000 and $50,000, because the seemingly innocent drawing on its cover includes something that appears to be Rated X if you look closely enough. Sellers’ explanations say that as soon as Disney executives realized what was in the drawing, that version of the VHS package was withdrawn from the market, and another was put for sale in its place.
