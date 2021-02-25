THE STROLLER: Making some noise about risque images

TODAY’S WORD is rue. Example: Samantha rued the day she ever let Paul darken her door.

Weird noise

Timothy Iahn, who lives in Chatmoss, has been wondering if other people have been hearing what he has been hearing:

“Every night about 11 p.m. I hear this really loud ‘hum.’ It sounds like a semi-tractor trailer idling out front of my home in the street. It usually quiets down, and 6 a.m. I don’t notice it during the day. This sound is something very different to my area.”

Anyone else hear it? Any ideas what it could be?

Dirty picture

The trivia question about the Rated X VHS tape brought to mind a Rated X picture that was in the Bulletin about 15 years ago. The Stroller, who at that time was designing newspaper pages, did not notice it, but some Bulletin readers did.

The photograph was of the scene from a parade in Washington D.C., distributed by a news service. Some of the pictures of the parade were quite risque, but this one looked fine. And so was put on the page.