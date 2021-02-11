TODAY’S WORD is confounded. Example: Barney was confounded by the sight of a moonshine still over here and a freckled-face country girl winking at him over there and couldn’t think how to react.

That’s one reason being in the Marie Corps League is important to so many Marines. “Our main purpose is to serve our fellow veterans and our community and to keep the Marine spirit alive,” Walter Sheppard said.

The MHC Detachment of the league was started in 1995. “Meeting and sharing experiences with fellow Marines is a big plus for me,” Sheppard said — and the community benefits from their alliance, most notably, locally, with the Toys for Tots program around Christmas. The detachment also recognizes businesses and organizations for proper flag display and Eagle Scouts for their achievements — and, “when the occasion arises, we are proud to serve as pall bearers for a Marine brother.”

People who have not served in the Marines also are important parts of the group, as associate members.

The Marine Corps League will meet at 9 a.m. Saturday at 316 Spring Drive, Collinsville, and invites anyone interested. For more information, call 276-632-8351.

More insults