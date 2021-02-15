THE STROLLER: More dog-gone news -- some about bows

TODAY’S WORD is disquieted. Example: The company’s employees were disquieted when the merger with the larger company was announced, even though executives said it would be some time before any changes were made.

MONDAY’S WORD was disconcerted. It means unsettled or confused. Example: When Jonathan first started working for the company, he was disconcerted by all the uses of technology he had not encountered before.

Save big bows

Janice Doss of Callands shares a great tip for how to save your big, fluffy Christmas (or Valentine’s) bows for next year, without crushing the loops on the bows: Roll up plastic shopping bags into little balls, and place a little ball inside each loop.

“I have done this for 30 years. new or old, if you will use those plastic bags to stuff each round, you will have absolutely beautiful bows. When removed, they hold their shape. I have some I have used for all these years and they are still beautiful,” she said.

Missing dogs

Some families in the area are looking for their wayward dogs, and meanwhile, another family is holding and looking for the owner.