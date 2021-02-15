THE STROLLER: More dog-gone news -- some about bows

TODAY’S WORD is disquieted. Example: The company’s employees were disquieted when the merger with the larger company was announced, even though executives said it would be some time before any changes were made.
MONDAY’S WORD was disconcerted. It means unsettled or confused. Example: When Jonathan first started working for the company, he was disconcerted by all the uses of technology he had not encountered before.
Save big bows
Janice Doss of Callands shares a great tip for how to save your big, fluffy Christmas (or Valentine’s) bows for next year, without crushing the loops on the bows: Roll up plastic shopping bags into little balls, and place a little ball inside each loop.
“I have done this for 30 years. new or old, if you will use those plastic bags to stuff each round, you will have absolutely beautiful bows. When removed, they hold their shape. I have some I have used for all these years and they are still beautiful,” she said.
Missing dogs
Some families in the area are looking for their wayward dogs, and meanwhile, another family is holding and looking for the owner.
Christina Moore’s daughter’s dog, a tiny, fluffy, cute black-and-brown dog, went missing from the Highland Street area in Bassett. A $1,000 reward is offered, no questions asked. Call 276-226-3764.
On the oppose side of the size scale, Harry Harold and Raylene Mabry of Ararat, off Willis Gap Road, are looking for a handsome, large, dignified-looking red bloodhound named Amos. He was wearing an orange collar with his name and an orange harness. If you found Amos, contact them through the Lost & Found Pets—Patrick County page on Facebook or call The Stroller.
A well trained and pleasant brown pit bull with white her face was found along the road in Patrick County on a freezing night. She is being taken care of until her family is found. For information, text 276-627-7008.
MONDAY’S TRIVIA ANSWER: The VCR technology was introduced by the Victor Company of Japan in Japan in 1976, and the first VHS-based VCR system made it to American markets about a year later.
TODAY’S TRIVIA QUESTION: What does VHS stand for?
Reach The Stroller at 276-638-8801 ext. 208 and stroller@martinsvillebulletin.com.