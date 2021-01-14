THE STROLLER: O, that's a capital idea for good pasta

'A' or 'O'?

THURSDAY'S TRIVIA ANSWER: "There's a hole in the bucket, dear Martha, dear Martha -- there's a hole in the bucket, dear Martha, there's a hole," the song goes. "Well, fix it, dear Henry, dear Henry. Well fix it, dear Henry, dear Henry, well fix it." He replies, "With what shall I fix it?" and the song continues in a similar vein -- he should plug it with a stick, but the stick is too long, so he should cut it with the axe, but the axe is too dull - he should sharpen it with a stone, but the stone is too dry. He should wet the stone with water, "But how shall I tote it, dear Martha, dear Martha? ..." "In the bucket" - "but there's a hole in the bucket."