THE STROLLER: O, that's a capital idea for good pasta

TODAY’S WORD is altercation. Example: Bruno and Tom had an altercation outside a nightclub.
THURSDAY'S WORD was endow. It means to give or bequeath an income or a property (to a person or institution). Example: The Textile Scholarship is endowed by funds from retired textile executives.
Good pasta
An article by Marie Telling, "36 Little Cooking Habits You Should Actually Ditch ASAP," posted Jan. 11 on BuzzFeed, has a few good tips on cooking pasta. Put together, those pasta tips start out with recommending salting the water in which you cook pasta to flavor it. Because the cooking water takes on the pasta's starch, adding half a cup of that water to the sauce makes the sauce silky and flavorful. Don't rinse the pasta after cooking, because that washes out the starch that helps give your dish substance. Finally, Telling recommends cooking the pasta only until al dente, not mushy, then putting the drained pasta into the sauce still in the pot to let it finish cooking there.
Food distribution
"As a part of our ever-evolving mission to passionately pursue a hunger-free community, this year Community Storehouse will begin providing pop-up food distributions" in the area, Executive Director Travis Adkins said. Businesses, civic groups and churches interested in hosting should contact him at www.hungerfreemhc.org.
'A' or 'O'?
A curious spelling matter has suggested by recent news: Is it "capital" or "capitol"?
"Capital" is in lowercase letters and refers to accumulated wealth or the city that serves as the seat of government. "Capitol" refers to the official building in which the government offices are located.
Thus, a Capitol has a capital but never the other way around.
THURSDAY'S TRIVIA ANSWER: "There's a hole in the bucket, dear Martha, dear Martha -- there's a hole in the bucket, dear Martha, there's a hole," the song goes. "Well, fix it, dear Henry, dear Henry. Well fix it, dear Henry, dear Henry, well fix it." He replies, "With what shall I fix it?" and the song continues in a similar vein -- he should plug it with a stick, but the stick is too long, so he should cut it with the axe, but the axe is too dull - he should sharpen it with a stone, but the stone is too dry. He should wet the stone with water, "But how shall I tote it, dear Martha, dear Martha? ..." "In the bucket" - "but there's a hole in the bucket."
TODAY'S TRIVIA QUESTION: How much time is meant by a "New York minute"?
