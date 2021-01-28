THE STROLLER: On the lookout for art, music - and scams

TODAY’S WORD is aglow. Example: The bride was aglow.

THURSDAY’S WORD was reeling. It means to feel very giddy, disoriented or bewildered as a result of an unexpected setback. Example: Janice went reeling after she heard the news.

Concert info

The Alma Ensemble, which includes Henry County’s Sara Wardle Jones, is a musician collective dedicated to championing women in music, promoting music education and celebrating the joy in performance. The group has an online concert at 7 tonight, “Outside the Frame — A Celebration of Music and Visual Art,” broadcast on its Facebook and Instagram pages.

Roses in art

Roses will bloom outdoors in a couple of months, but they are coming up now in local art. At 6 this evening, Karen Despot will teach a class in Impressionist painting, with the subject of a vase filled with pink roses, on a 16- by 20-inch canvas. All supplies will be included, and the cost is $45. Register by calling 276-632-3221.

Phone scam

The Stroller’s neighbor was targeted on a recent phone scam, but she figured it out before it went too far, and now she warns others to be on the lookout.