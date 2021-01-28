THE STROLLER: On the lookout for art, music - and scams

TODAY’S WORD is aglow. Example: The bride was aglow.
THURSDAY’S WORD was reeling. It means to feel very giddy, disoriented or bewildered as a result of an unexpected setback. Example: Janice went reeling after she heard the news.
Concert info
The Alma Ensemble, which includes Henry County’s Sara Wardle Jones, is a musician collective dedicated to championing women in music, promoting music education and celebrating the joy in performance. The group has an online concert at 7 tonight, “Outside the Frame — A Celebration of Music and Visual Art,” broadcast on its Facebook and Instagram pages.
Roses in art
Roses will bloom outdoors in a couple of months, but they are coming up now in local art. At 6 this evening, Karen Despot will teach a class in Impressionist painting, with the subject of a vase filled with pink roses, on a 16- by 20-inch canvas. All supplies will be included, and the cost is $45. Register by calling 276-632-3221.
Phone scam
The Stroller’s neighbor was targeted on a recent phone scam, but she figured it out before it went too far, and now she warns others to be on the lookout.
Someone called a resident saying he was her grandson — just arrested for drunk driving and in jail, needing bail. That sure didn’t sound like him, but when it comes to your grandkids, you have to look out for them. His voice sounded different, too, but being drunk and in jail would explain that.
However, the woman asked him questions, staring off with, “Why didn’t you call your daddy first?” Then — “What is your daddy’s name?”
“Granny, why are you asking me this?” he asked.
After he couldn’t answer what his brother’s name was, either, she realized it was a scam, blessed him out and hung up.
THURSDAY’S TRIVIA ANSWER: On Christmas Eve 1929, President Herbert and first lady Lou Hoover were hosting a Christmas party for children of the president’s aides and friends when a fire broke out in the attic above the Oval Office. The cause was boxes upon boxes of old pamphlets in the attic that had caught fire either from bad wiring or a faulty exhaust pipe. The president, his son Allan and other men quietly left to join the efforts to save cabinets, desk drawers, Hoover’s chair and the flag from the Oval Office, while the first lady calmly continued hosting the party. It’s said that the children never realized what really was going on.
TODAY’S TRIVIA QUESTION: What’s the unique story behind the Resolute desk?
