THE STROLLER: Our decorous past presidents

TODAY’S WORD is appalled. Example: Maribel was appalled that Daphne regularly used disposable plates and cups at every meal at home.

SUNDAY’S WORD is dismal. It means gloomy. Example: Ben’s dismal mood at turning 50 was not dispelled when half the people who had said they’d join his Zoom birthday party did not sign on.

Oval OfficesPresident Joe Biden’s Oval Office decor features dark gold curtains, a deep blue rug and white upholstery, whereas the look of Donald Trump’s Oval Office was a bit lighter. Here’s what other presidents chose:

Barack Obama: Light beige rug with quotations on border; muted red-orange drapes; tan and light beige vertical striped walls; contemporary sofas.

George W. Bush: Pale gold rug with sunbeam design (different from Reagan); antique gold drapes.

Bill Clinton: Warm peach walls, red and white striped sofas with red pillows, dark royal blue rug, yellow curtains with blue trim.

George H.W. Bush: steel blue and creamy white color scheme.

Ronald Reagan: gold curtains, rust valances and outer curtains, rust, gold and peach rug, white sofas.