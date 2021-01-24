THE STROLLER: Our decorous past presidents

TODAY’S WORD is appalled. Example: Maribel was appalled that Daphne regularly used disposable plates and cups at every meal at home.
SUNDAY’S WORD is dismal. It means gloomy. Example: Ben’s dismal mood at turning 50 was not dispelled when half the people who had said they’d join his Zoom birthday party did not sign on.
Oval OfficesPresident Joe Biden’s Oval Office decor features dark gold curtains, a deep blue rug and white upholstery, whereas the look of Donald Trump’s Oval Office was a bit lighter. Here’s what other presidents chose:
Barack Obama: Light beige rug with quotations on border; muted red-orange drapes; tan and light beige vertical striped walls; contemporary sofas.
George W. Bush: Pale gold rug with sunbeam design (different from Reagan); antique gold drapes.
Bill Clinton: Warm peach walls, red and white striped sofas with red pillows, dark royal blue rug, yellow curtains with blue trim.
George H.W. Bush: steel blue and creamy white color scheme.
Ronald Reagan: gold curtains, rust valances and outer curtains, rust, gold and peach rug, white sofas.
Richard Nixon: Mustard yellow drapes, valance and upholstery with deep royal blue rug with gold seal.
Lyndon B. Johnson: Kennedy’s red rug and pale curtains; then FDR’s blue-green rug with Kennedy’s pale curtains.
John F. Kennedy: grey color scheme, model ship, lighted globe.
Harry Truman: blue-green rug and drapes with gray-green walls.
Franklin D. Roosevelt: world maps, no sofas.
New books
Cataloger Melissa Rich of Blue Ridge Regional Library tells everyone to be on the lookout for these new books, which will be ready for checkout on Thursday:
“The Russian: a Detective Michael Bennett Thriller” by James Patterson and James O. Born.
“Prodigal Son: an Orphan X Novel” by Gregg Hurwitz.
“Ink and Shadows: a Secret, Book, and Scone Society Novel” by Ellery Adams.
“Egg Shooters: a Cackleberry Club Mystery” by Laura Childs.
“Claw & Disorder: a Cat Groomer Mystery” by Eileen Watkins.
“A Perfect Amish Romance” by Shelley Shepard Gray.
FRIDAY’S TRIVIA ANSWER: Since the modern Oval Office was completed in 1934, two presidents did not change the decor chosen by the previous president: Dwight D. Eisenhower and Jimmy Carter. John F. Kennedy’s new decor was just being installed the day he was assassinated.
TODAY’S TRIVIA QUESTION: Who was the first president to choose a wall color that was not just solid?
