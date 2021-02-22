THE STROLLER: Planting some information with you

TODAY’S WORD is malign. Example: How dare you malign me in front of all of Junior’s teachers?
Master Gardener Plant Sale
The annual strawberry and asparagus sale of the Martinsville-Henry County Master Gardeners is going on now. Proceeds from the plants are used to support area 4-H youth and other programs.
Three varieties of strawberries are offered in lots of 25 for $13, and asparagus roots are $1.25 each. The plants will be ready for pick-up on April 8-9.
The brochure for placing an order is available at the Henry County Administration Building lobby and the Extension office on the first floor, as well as the Extension’s Facebook page. Orders are due by March 19. Call 276-634-4650 or email ddraper@vt.edu for more information.
Spring planting
The seeds of several vegetables could have been planted during these past couple of weeks, but it has been too cold and wet for all but the heartiest of gardeners to even think about it. However, time is slipping away.
This week is the last chance to plant garlic.
Here’s what can be planted now through the middle of March: leeks, head lettuce, onions, parsnips, potatoes, shallots and sorrel.
And here’s what can be planted until near the end of March: Carrots, celery and leaf lettuce.
Beets and Swiss chard can be planted throughout the season, and radishes can be planted through May 1. Salsify can be planted through June 15. Spinach can go until April 10.
The last frost in this area generally occurs around the end of April or first week of May, which is when summer vegetables are planted.
Reach The Stroller at 276-638-8801 ext. 208 and stroller@martinsvillebulletin.com.