THE STROLLER: Planting some information with you

TODAY’S WORD is malign. Example: How dare you malign me in front of all of Junior’s teachers?

Master Gardener Plant Sale

The annual strawberry and asparagus sale of the Martinsville-Henry County Master Gardeners is going on now. Proceeds from the plants are used to support area 4-H youth and other programs.

Three varieties of strawberries are offered in lots of 25 for $13, and asparagus roots are $1.25 each. The plants will be ready for pick-up on April 8-9.

The brochure for placing an order is available at the Henry County Administration Building lobby and the Extension office on the first floor, as well as the Extension’s Facebook page. Orders are due by March 19. Call 276-634-4650 or email ddraper@vt.edu for more information.

Spring planting

The seeds of several vegetables could have been planted during these past couple of weeks, but it has been too cold and wet for all but the heartiest of gardeners to even think about it. However, time is slipping away.

This week is the last chance to plant garlic.