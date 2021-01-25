THE STROLLER: Please take up more of our time

TODAY’S WORD is impotent. Example: Barney felt impotent when it came to relieving Beatrice’s suffering.
Time zones
Like a lot of people, The Stroller loves to get mail. That even includes being notified of mistakes, because when people do so, they usually are kind about it. And it’s just another opportunity for friendly chats with people.
So it was that The Stroller enjoyed two correspondences this week with Kitty Woiblett and Shar Pietz, both of Martinsville. Both women emailed to point out that a recent trivia question was wrong. The question was how many time zones there are in the U.S., and The Stroller — completely forgetting to look into Hawaii and Alaska — put the answer as four.
However, both Hawaii and Alaska are in Hawaii-Aleutian Standard Time, which is 5 hours earlier than our time.
We take this opportunity to invite you to email The Stroller with your jokes, anecdotes, suggested words of the day and trivia questions, as well as general community announcements. Perhaps, in fact, it’s a good idea to be in contact on a regular basis, so that The Stroller doesn’t have to make a mistake on purpose just for attention.
Bad headlines
Speaking of mistakes — The Stroller’s father likes a good laugh — as long as it’s not at The Stroller’s errors. He sent in this collection of headlines that were in other newspapers.
Barbershop singers bring joy to school for the deaf
Miracle cure kills fifth patient
Bridges help people cross rivers
City unsure why the sewer smells
17 remain dead in morgue shooting spree
Starvation can lead to health hazards
Man accused of killing lawyer receives new attorney
Parents keep kids home to protest school closure
Hospitals resort to hiring doctors
Federal agents raid gun shop, find weapons
Total lunar eclipse will be broadcast live on Northwoods Public Radio
Diana was still alive hours before she died
Meeting on open meetings is closed
