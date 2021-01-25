THE STROLLER: Please take up more of our time

TODAY’S WORD is impotent. Example: Barney felt impotent when it came to relieving Beatrice’s suffering.

Time zones

Like a lot of people, The Stroller loves to get mail. That even includes being notified of mistakes, because when people do so, they usually are kind about it. And it’s just another opportunity for friendly chats with people.

So it was that The Stroller enjoyed two correspondences this week with Kitty Woiblett and Shar Pietz, both of Martinsville. Both women emailed to point out that a recent trivia question was wrong. The question was how many time zones there are in the U.S., and The Stroller — completely forgetting to look into Hawaii and Alaska — put the answer as four.

However, both Hawaii and Alaska are in Hawaii-Aleutian Standard Time, which is 5 hours earlier than our time.

We take this opportunity to invite you to email The Stroller with your jokes, anecdotes, suggested words of the day and trivia questions, as well as general community announcements. Perhaps, in fact, it’s a good idea to be in contact on a regular basis, so that The Stroller doesn’t have to make a mistake on purpose just for attention.

Bad headlines