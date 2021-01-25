 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
THE STROLLER: Please take up more of our time
0 comments
editor's pick

THE STROLLER: Please take up more of our time

  • 0
Stroller 0620

TODAY’S WORD is impotent. Example: Barney felt impotent when it came to relieving Beatrice’s suffering.

Time zones

Like a lot of people, The Stroller loves to get mail. That even includes being notified of mistakes, because when people do so, they usually are kind about it. And it’s just another opportunity for friendly chats with people.

So it was that The Stroller enjoyed two correspondences this week with Kitty Woiblett and Shar Pietz, both of Martinsville. Both women emailed to point out that a recent trivia question was wrong. The question was how many time zones there are in the U.S., and The Stroller — completely forgetting to look into Hawaii and Alaska — put the answer as four.

However, both Hawaii and Alaska are in Hawaii-Aleutian Standard Time, which is 5 hours earlier than our time.

We take this opportunity to invite you to email The Stroller with your jokes, anecdotes, suggested words of the day and trivia questions, as well as general community announcements. Perhaps, in fact, it’s a good idea to be in contact on a regular basis, so that The Stroller doesn’t have to make a mistake on purpose just for attention.

Bad headlines

Speaking of mistakes — The Stroller’s father likes a good laugh — as long as it’s not at The Stroller’s errors. He sent in this collection of headlines that were in other newspapers.

Barbershop singers bring joy to school for the deaf

Miracle cure kills fifth patient

Bridges help people cross rivers

City unsure why the sewer smells

17 remain dead in morgue shooting spree

Starvation can lead to health hazards

Man accused of killing lawyer receives new attorney

Parents keep kids home to protest school closure

Hospitals resort to hiring doctors

Federal agents raid gun shop, find weapons

Total lunar eclipse will be broadcast live on Northwoods Public Radio

Diana was still alive hours before she died

Meeting on open meetings is closed

Reach The Stroller at 276-638-8801 ext. 243 and stroller@martinsvillebulletin.com.

0 comments

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alert