THE STROLLER: Quickly read these new fun words

TODAY’S WORD is allude. Example: Beatrice alluded to a special relationship with Howard but didn't say anything more or answer questions with any response other than a blush.

TUESDAY’S WORD was unscrupulous. It means to lack principles. Example: Edward planned for his upcoming his divorce carefully, unscrupulously hiding payments to his company in his desk drawer for months, not bringing any of them to the bank until after he submitted his income report to his wife’s attorney.

New books

The branches of the Blue Ridge Regional Library have plenty of new books to help you pass the cold winter days. Books being processed today to be available for checkout tomorrow are:

"Deep Into the Dark" by P.J. Tracy.

"The Lost Boys: A Decker/Lazarus Novel" by Faye Kellerman.

"The Children’s Blizzard" by Melanie Benjamin.

"Robert B. Parker’s Someone to Watch Over Me: A Spenser Novel" by Ace Atkins.

"The Scorpion’s Tail" by Douglas Preston and Lincoln Child.

"Spin: A Captain Chase Novel" by Patricia Cornwell.

"A Cowboy for Keeps" by Jody Hedlund.

"Kamala’s Way: An American Life" by Dan Morain.