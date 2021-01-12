THE STROLLER: Quickly read these new fun words

TODAY’S WORD is allude. Example: Beatrice alluded to a special relationship with Howard but didn't say anything more or answer questions with any response other than a blush.
TUESDAY’S WORD was unscrupulous. It means to lack principles. Example: Edward planned for his upcoming his divorce carefully, unscrupulously hiding payments to his company in his desk drawer for months, not bringing any of them to the bank until after he submitted his income report to his wife’s attorney.
New books
The branches of the Blue Ridge Regional Library have plenty of new books to help you pass the cold winter days. Books being processed today to be available for checkout tomorrow are:
- "Deep Into the Dark" by P.J. Tracy.
- "The Lost Boys: A Decker/Lazarus Novel" by Faye Kellerman.
- "The Children’s Blizzard" by Melanie Benjamin.
- "Robert B. Parker’s Someone to Watch Over Me: A Spenser Novel" by Ace Atkins.
- "The Scorpion’s Tail" by Douglas Preston and Lincoln Child.
- "Spin: A Captain Chase Novel" by Patricia Cornwell.
- "A Cowboy for Keeps" by Jody Hedlund.
- "Kamala’s Way: An American Life" by Dan Morain.
Call your local branch to reserve the books or other materials you would like to borrow. The staff is pretty quick about getting your requested items ready for you to pick up not long after your call. The phone numbers are: Bassett, 276-629-2426; Collinsville, 276-647-1112; Martinsville, 276-403-5444; Patrick, 276-694-3352; and Ridgeway, 276-956-1828.
Helpful words
Other languages have some interesting words for concepts we don't have words for in English. They include:
- Cavoli riscaldati (Italian). Translated to "reheated cabbage," it means the result of trying to save a relationship that isn't working out.
- Litost (Czech): A state of torment created when one realizes just how very miserable one is.
- Boketto (Japanese): Gazing vacantly into the distance.
- Here are two that would be fun right now: some cafune (Brazilian Portuguese, meaning tenderly running your fingers through your lover's hair) at hygge (Dutch - that pleasant, intimate feeling of sitting with friends around a campfire).
TUESDAY’S TRIVIA ANSWER: A nanosecond is one billionth of a second, but if you think that's quick, try to wrap your head around a picosecond -- one trillionth (0.000,000,000,001) of a second.
TODAY’S TRIVIA QUESTION: A picosecond is not the fastest known time span -- that is Planck time. What is Planck time?
