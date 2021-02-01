THE STROLLER: Reading and math for the resolute

Call your local branch to reserve the books or other materials you would like to borrow. The staff are pretty quick about getting your requested items ready for pick up. The phone numbers are: Bassett, 276-629-2426; Collinsville, 276-647-1112; Martinsville, 276-403-5444; Patrick, 276-694-3352; and Ridgeway, 276-956-1828.

Math shortcuts

In the article “9 Secret Shortcuts of People Who are Good at Everyday Math,” in Apartment Therapy, Feb. 17, 2018, Shifrah Combiths gives tips, such as: To convert temperatures from Celsius to Fahrenheit, multiply the Celsius temperature by 2 and add 30. To go from Fahrenheit to Celsius, subtract 30 from Fahrenheit and divide by 2.

MONDAY’S TRIVIA ANSWER: The Resolute Desk was used in the president’s office on the second floor of the White House from 1880 until 1902, when the president moved into the new Oval Office. After Harry Truman’s renovation in 1948 through 1952, the desk was in the Broadcast Room on the ground floor, where President Dwight D. Eisenhower sat to address the public on radio and television. President John F. Kennedy was the first to use it in the Oval Office.

TODAY’S TRIVIA QUESTION: Kennedy’s successor, President Lyndon B. Johnson, used another desk for his office. So where was the Resolute Desk during Johnson’s time as president?

Reach The Stroller at 276-638-8801 ext. 243 and stroller@martinsvillebulletin.com.