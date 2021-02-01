THE STROLLER: Reading and math for the resolute

TODAY’S WORD is acuity. Example: “While we cannot provide specifics due to patient privacy and confidentiality, we can share that the acuity of patients we have been diagnosing and treating with COVID-19 in recent weeks has been more severe.” (Sovah Health spokesperson Kelly Fitzgerald from “Record day for deaths from COVID-19 in Henry County, Martinsville and health district,” in Friday’s Bulletin).
MONDAY’S WORD was genial. It means friendly and cheerful. Example: Even the shyest of patrons felt at ease with the genial librarian, who was a great asset for library.
Good reading
Melissa Rich of Blue Ridge Regional Library is processing books today that will be ready to be checked out by Thursday:
“The Unwilling” by John Hart
“All Fall Down: a Max McLean Novel” by James Brabazon
“Robert Ludlum’s The Treadstone Exile” by Joshua Hood
“Blink of an Eye” by Iris Johansen and Roy Johansen
“Serpentine: an Alex Delaware Novel” by Jonathan Kellerman
“The Four Winds” by Kristin Hannah
“The Moonlight School” by Suzanne Woods Fisher
Call your local branch to reserve the books or other materials you would like to borrow. The staff are pretty quick about getting your requested items ready for pick up. The phone numbers are: Bassett, 276-629-2426; Collinsville, 276-647-1112; Martinsville, 276-403-5444; Patrick, 276-694-3352; and Ridgeway, 276-956-1828.
Math shortcuts
In the article “9 Secret Shortcuts of People Who are Good at Everyday Math,” in Apartment Therapy, Feb. 17, 2018, Shifrah Combiths gives tips, such as: To convert temperatures from Celsius to Fahrenheit, multiply the Celsius temperature by 2 and add 30. To go from Fahrenheit to Celsius, subtract 30 from Fahrenheit and divide by 2.
MONDAY’S TRIVIA ANSWER: The Resolute Desk was used in the president’s office on the second floor of the White House from 1880 until 1902, when the president moved into the new Oval Office. After Harry Truman’s renovation in 1948 through 1952, the desk was in the Broadcast Room on the ground floor, where President Dwight D. Eisenhower sat to address the public on radio and television. President John F. Kennedy was the first to use it in the Oval Office.
TODAY’S TRIVIA QUESTION: Kennedy’s successor, President Lyndon B. Johnson, used another desk for his office. So where was the Resolute Desk during Johnson’s time as president?
