THE STROLLER: Some history about library's offerings

Ancestry search
While preparing an article about new services at local libraries, a Bulletin reporter was pleasantly surprised to learn about old services that have been offered all along, available to anyone with a library card.
That includes being able to use the paid subscription site Ancestry.com for free, through the Library of Virginia.
The Library of Virginia’s website explains: “Through an agreement with Ancestry.com, the commonwealth’s citizens can access digitized and indexed records and materials that would otherwise require a paid Ancestry.com subscription.
“These specific collections represent a small part of the Library’s vast holdings, some of which would not be available without Ancestry’s assistance.”
New books
That above was the library’s latest in technology, which also includes audiobooks and e-books. It still has good ole fashioned bound books with paper pages, too, though because of the pandemic, you get those books by calling your local library to tell them what you want, then stopping by to pick them up.
Here are the new books cataloger Melissa Chapman is getting ready now for circulation:
“The Kaiser’s Web” by Steve Berry.
“The Russian Cage” by Charlaine Harris.
“The View From Here” by Hannah McKinnon.
“The Prince of Spies” by Elizabeth Camden.
“From This Moment” by Kim Vogel Sawyer.
