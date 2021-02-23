THE STROLLER: Some history about library's offerings

TODAY’S WORD is marred. Example: His ugly attitude, cursing and baseless complaints to the waiter marred the Valentine’s Day dinner that she naively had been looking forward to.

Ancestry search

While preparing an article about new services at local libraries, a Bulletin reporter was pleasantly surprised to learn about old services that have been offered all along, available to anyone with a library card.

That includes being able to use the paid subscription site Ancestry.com for free, through the Library of Virginia.

The Library of Virginia’s website explains: “Through an agreement with Ancestry.com, the commonwealth’s citizens can access digitized and indexed records and materials that would otherwise require a paid Ancestry.com subscription.

“These specific collections represent a small part of the Library’s vast holdings, some of which would not be available without Ancestry’s assistance.”

New books