THE STROLLER: The dogged value of VHS tapes

TODAY’S WORD is wistful. Example: He looked wistfully at the playground, memories of his younger, carefree days dancing in the back of his mind.
TUESDAY'S WORD was meager. It means lacking desirable qualities (such as richness or strength), deficient. Example: Granny packed up her meager possessions and left her daughter's house to go live with her niece.
Found dogs
Two dogs that have been running loose around Fisher Farm Road in Ridgeway since at least Wednesday have been brought into someone's home and cared for while the search is on for their owner.
They are described as "beautiful, big, smart, friendly" black dogs, with some brown and white markings. The male is large, and the female, a little smaller, seems to have "a little Collie in her." Call 719-306-3051 to claim them or help find their owner.
VHS tapes
A Bulletin reader would like to know where to take old videotapes that are played in a VCR. She has about 200, she said, and doesn't have a VCR anymore, but someone who does might enjoy them, and she would hate for them to go to waste. They include plenty of movies, even some that never even came out of their packaging, as well as some things she recorded, such as the Grand Ole Opry and beauty pageants.
The matter of VHS tapes comes up now and then. The Stroller remembers seeing selections of them years ago at places such as local thrift shops and Bargain Fairs but nowadays isn't so sure where they can be passed on. Please email or call The Stroller with your suggestions on that.
More clever insults
In Tuesday's Stroller we shared a few insults that convey clever thoughts much better than any plain ole cussword can. Here are a few more:
- "He had delusions of adequacy." - Walter Kerr.
- "He has no enemies, but is intensely disliked by his friends." - Oscar Wilde.
- "I feel so miserable without you, it's almost like having you here." - Stephen Bishop.
TUESDAY’S TRIVIA ANSWER: Henry I of England in the 12th century established the yard as a unit of measurement, states the article "Measure Up!" in February-March 2021 edition of MaryJanesFarm, shared by reader Evalyn Chapman. That measurement was, officially, the distance between his nose to his thumb, when his arm was stretched out.
TODAY’S TRIVIA QUESTION: How many inches does a stride measure?
