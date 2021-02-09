THE STROLLER: The dogged value of VHS tapes

TODAY’S WORD is wistful. Example: He looked wistfully at the playground, memories of his younger, carefree days dancing in the back of his mind.

TUESDAY'S WORD was meager. It means lacking desirable qualities (such as richness or strength), deficient. Example: Granny packed up her meager possessions and left her daughter's house to go live with her niece.

Found dogs

Two dogs that have been running loose around Fisher Farm Road in Ridgeway since at least Wednesday have been brought into someone's home and cared for while the search is on for their owner.

They are described as "beautiful, big, smart, friendly" black dogs, with some brown and white markings. The male is large, and the female, a little smaller, seems to have "a little Collie in her." Call 719-306-3051 to claim them or help find their owner.

VHS tapes