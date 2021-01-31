THE STROLLER: TheatreWorks treads these boards carefully

TODAY’S WORD is genial. Example: Even the shyest of patrons felt at ease with the genial librarian, who was a great asset for library.

SUNDAY’S WORD was jovial. It means characterized by good-humored cheerfulness and conviviality. Example: Maybelle usually was rather grumpy and a bit cranky, but Milford always was so jovial that his attitude made guests in their home feel comfortable.

‘My VP Looks Like Me’

The “My VP Looks Like Me” project emerged in a book club started by Wendy Kellam and Carmen Spenser and has become a multimedia presentation from people around the country to celebrate the election of the first woman of color as vice president of the United States, Kamala Harris.

The program will be broadcast at 7 p.m. Thursday on TheatreWorks Community Players’ Facebook page and also will be posted to its YouTube page.

Of course, given today’s political climate, TheatreWorks has to play it safe with this disclaimer:

This is a celebration of an historic event and not intended as a political statement. We ask that all be respectful of this event. In accordance with our community guidelines negative comments will be removed as deemed necessary.