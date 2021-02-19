THE STROLLER: There's a class for learning from home

TODAY’S WORD is scorned. Example: Hell hath no fury like a woman scorned. (That familiar saying is a paraphrase of a line in the 1697 tragedy “The Mourning Bride” by the English playwright William Congreve.)
THURSDAY’S WORD was forsaken. It means abandoned or deserted. Example: Spending his birthday alone and lonely, Ralph felt forsaken by his family and those he had thought of as friends, without realizing that it was his ugly habit of constantly arguing politics lately that made people want to avoid him.
All-from-home support
Patrick Henry Community College will offer a free workshop for parents on how to support kids during virtual school—including in the hectic arena of the parents working from home, too.
The workshop will be online (appropriately?) from noon to 1 p.m. next Friday. It will come from four approaches: mental health/counseling, public schools and employers.
Jessica Butler and Ashley Raynor of Piedmont Community Services will talk about the warning signs of mental illness, suicide and depression in children. Monica Hatchett of Henry County Public Schools will offer strategies on coping and helping kids. Beth Deatherage from Momenta will talk about how she balances both work and her son’s schooling from home.
To register, call 276-656-0260 or visit ph.augusoft.net.
Roaming dogs
Folks in Patrick County are talking about having seen a skittish labradoodle roaming around Patrick Springs, near Tudor Orchard, Providence Drive and Mountain View Loop.
A friendly small black cat has been found off Old Orchard Loop in the Dry Pond area, and a family is taking care of it until its family is found
Visit Lost & Found Pets—Patrick County to get involved in those conversations.
THURSDAY’S TRIVIA ANSWER: When people started using VCRs at home, there were two formats of videotapes: VHS and BetaMax (which was wider and shorter that VHS). Betamax was said to have provided better quality, but its tapes could only record for an hour, and VHS tapes could record for 2 hours, then later, 4. Sony’s last Betamax recorder was made in 2002, and the tapes finally stopped being made in 2016.
TODAY’S TRIVIA QUESTION: What was the first movie released on VHS?
