THE STROLLER: There's a class for learning from home

TODAY’S WORD is scorned. Example: Hell hath no fury like a woman scorned. (That familiar saying is a paraphrase of a line in the 1697 tragedy “The Mourning Bride” by the English playwright William Congreve.)

THURSDAY’S WORD was forsaken. It means abandoned or deserted. Example: Spending his birthday alone and lonely, Ralph felt forsaken by his family and those he had thought of as friends, without realizing that it was his ugly habit of constantly arguing politics lately that made people want to avoid him.

All-from-home support

Patrick Henry Community College will offer a free workshop for parents on how to support kids during virtual school—including in the hectic arena of the parents working from home, too.

The workshop will be online (appropriately?) from noon to 1 p.m. next Friday. It will come from four approaches: mental health/counseling, public schools and employers.

Jessica Butler and Ashley Raynor of Piedmont Community Services will talk about the warning signs of mental illness, suicide and depression in children. Monica Hatchett of Henry County Public Schools will offer strategies on coping and helping kids. Beth Deatherage from Momenta will talk about how she balances both work and her son’s schooling from home.