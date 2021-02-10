THE STROLLER: They will be flying high at the Y

TODAY’S WORD is befuddled. Example: Lois was so befuddled at the choices among all the varieties of oranges at the produce stand, not able to keep track of the clerk’s descriptions, she didn’t know which variety to choose.

WEDNESDAY’S WORD was wistful. It means having or showing a feeling of vague or regretful longing. Example: He looked wistfully at the playground, memories of his younger, carefree days dancing in the back of his mind.

Tony Awards

More than in any other year, Martinsville and Henry County are anxiously awaiting the results of the annual Tony Awards — because playwright Jeremy O. Harris, who lived in Martinsville as a boy (and is a Carlisle School graduate whose mother, Veronica Farrish, lives in Danville) has been nominated for 12 of them.

The Tony Awards website states that voting for the 74th Annual Tony Awards will take place between March 1 and March 15. The announcement of winners will be coordinated with the reopening of Broadway.

Those awards originally had been scheduled to be presented last year but were put off because of the pandemic. So far, Broadway shows are set to reopen on May 30.

Aerial fitness