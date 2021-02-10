THE STROLLER: They will be flying high at the Y

TODAY’S WORD is befuddled. Example: Lois was so befuddled at the choices among all the varieties of oranges at the produce stand, not able to keep track of the clerk’s descriptions, she didn’t know which variety to choose.
WEDNESDAY’S WORD was wistful. It means having or showing a feeling of vague or regretful longing. Example: He looked wistfully at the playground, memories of his younger, carefree days dancing in the back of his mind.
Tony Awards
More than in any other year, Martinsville and Henry County are anxiously awaiting the results of the annual Tony Awards — because playwright Jeremy O. Harris, who lived in Martinsville as a boy (and is a Carlisle School graduate whose mother, Veronica Farrish, lives in Danville) has been nominated for 12 of them.
The Tony Awards website states that voting for the 74th Annual Tony Awards will take place between March 1 and March 15. The announcement of winners will be coordinated with the reopening of Broadway.
Those awards originally had been scheduled to be presented last year but were put off because of the pandemic. So far, Broadway shows are set to reopen on May 30.
Aerial fitness
Aerial artist Liz Minnick, who has an aerial studio in New York City, is riding out the pandemic by staying with Jane Leizer. Minnick is a good friend of Jane Leizer’s daughter, Celeste Leizer. Aerial performances are sort of like graceful dances in the air, done while hanging from strips of fabric.
Minnick was a performer with Cirque du Soleil for 10 years and recently won a silver medal for national aerial championship.
She will be teaching aerial classes at the Martinsville Y staring in March, with a kids’ program from 4 to 5 p.m., aerial yoga from 5:15 to 6:15 p.m. and an aerial fitness program from 6:30 to 7:30 p.m.
Hearing aid
Pat Wells has found a hearing aid and wants to return it to its owner. If you lost one, contact The Stroller, and we’ll connect you with Wells.
WEDNESDAY’S TRIVIA ANSWER: A stride is a measurement of 58 inches, or nearly 6 feet. It’s the distance taken by two long steps, one with one foot, then the other with the other foot. It was used in early days to measure land and still is a handy shortcut to land-length estimates.
TODAY’S TRIVIA QUESTION: What is the fathom measurement?
