THE STROLLER: This idea might be for the birds

TODAY’S WORD is forsaken. Example: Spending his birthday alone and lonely, Ralph felt forsaken by his family and those he had thought of as friends, without realizing that it was his ugly habit of constantly arguing politics lately that made people want to avoid him.
WEDNESDAY’S WORD was degraded. It means treated or regarded with contempt or disrespect. Example: Trinity used to think she wanted to be with Justin, but she just felt degraded after that evening with him.
Cooking grease
Here’s how to combine your suppertime cleanup chores with helping wildlife: After you’re finished cooking with grease that you don’t want to pour down the sink when you wash dishes, let the grease cool down a bit in a pan, then stir in some oats. Let the oats absorb the grease, then thrown them outside. It makes a hearty meal for birds.
Legos for adults
First there were coloring books for adults. Now there are Legos.
Lego has a new Botanical Collection, made of tiny pieces in the shapes and colors of flowers, leaves, branches, tree trunks and more. The Lego Flower Bouquet has 756 pieces that let you create roses, daisies, asters and poppies. The Bonsai Tree kit has 878 pieces.
The price tags also are for adults: about $90.
Today’s chuckle
What do most Legos see their psychologists for? Separation anxiety.
What’s the most common operation in a Lego hospital? Plastic surgery.
I am a little confused as to why people keep giving me Legos for my birthday. I don’t know what to make of it.
I’m trying to come up with some more Lego jokes, but the pieces just won’t come together.
