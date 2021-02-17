THE STROLLER: This idea might be for the birds

TODAY’S WORD is forsaken. Example: Spending his birthday alone and lonely, Ralph felt forsaken by his family and those he had thought of as friends, without realizing that it was his ugly habit of constantly arguing politics lately that made people want to avoid him.

WEDNESDAY’S WORD was degraded. It means treated or regarded with contempt or disrespect. Example: Trinity used to think she wanted to be with Justin, but she just felt degraded after that evening with him.

Cooking grease

Here’s how to combine your suppertime cleanup chores with helping wildlife: After you’re finished cooking with grease that you don’t want to pour down the sink when you wash dishes, let the grease cool down a bit in a pan, then stir in some oats. Let the oats absorb the grease, then thrown them outside. It makes a hearty meal for birds.

Legos for adults

First there were coloring books for adults. Now there are Legos.

Lego has a new Botanical Collection, made of tiny pieces in the shapes and colors of flowers, leaves, branches, tree trunks and more. The Lego Flower Bouquet has 756 pieces that let you create roses, daisies, asters and poppies. The Bonsai Tree kit has 878 pieces.