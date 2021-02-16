THE STROLLER: Thunderation, do we have a story for you

TODAY’S WORD is degraded. Example: Trinity used to think she wanted to be with Justin, but she just felt degraded after that evening with him.
TUESDAY’S WORD was disquieted. It means made worried or uneasy. Example: The company’s employees were disquieted when the merger with the larger company was announced, even though executives said it would be some time before any changes were made.
On the 700 Club
The story of a Martinsville man was shown on Monday’s The 700 Club program. In 2002, Christopher Wilson of Martinsville was sentenced to 88 years in prison after the shooting death of high school track star Delvin Hairston. In late 2019 he was pardoned by Gov. Ralph Northam.
His story can be seen on the website www1.cbn.com/700club. Just look for the Feb. 15 show; Wilson’s part runs from 24:00 to 30:32.
The 700 Club, an hour-long daily program hosted by Pat Robertson, shows video of the real-life Wilson describing his situation, interspersed with scenes of an actor portraying Wilson at the time of the shooting, in jail and other settings.
“Chris heard something on this program that was about to set him free,” Robertson said. “What was it? You’re about to find out.”
Wilson told the Bulletin that he became a big fan of Robertson and the show while he was in prison.
He will talk about his experiences in an upcoming edition of the Bulletin.
Ponderings
Jesse Moore VII was wondering: “When you punch holes in several sheets of paper with a 3-hole punch, why does it make so much noise?
“There’s this loud POW like a rifle going off. I have studied this phenomenon intensely. (Okay, 3 seconds.)
“The reason is, the little baby paper molecules are screaming because they’re being ripped from their mama’s bosoms.”
Thunder in winter
Might it snow next Wednesday? Be forewarned: It thundered Monday night, and an old wives’ tale says that it snows from seven to 10 days after it thunders in winter.
Maybe since the official weather forecasts for snow have not really panned out this year, the old wives’ tale will instead?
TUESDAY’S TRIVIA ANSWER: VHS stands for Video Home System.
TODAY’S TRIVIA QUESTION: What does VCR stand for?
