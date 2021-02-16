THE STROLLER: Thunderation, do we have a story for you

TODAY’S WORD is degraded. Example: Trinity used to think she wanted to be with Justin, but she just felt degraded after that evening with him.

TUESDAY’S WORD was disquieted. It means made worried or uneasy. Example: The company’s employees were disquieted when the merger with the larger company was announced, even though executives said it would be some time before any changes were made.

On the 700 Club

The story of a Martinsville man was shown on Monday’s The 700 Club program. In 2002, Christopher Wilson of Martinsville was sentenced to 88 years in prison after the shooting death of high school track star Delvin Hairston. In late 2019 he was pardoned by Gov. Ralph Northam.

His story can be seen on the website www1.cbn.com/700club. Just look for the Feb. 15 show; Wilson’s part runs from 24:00 to 30:32.

The 700 Club, an hour-long daily program hosted by Pat Robertson, shows video of the real-life Wilson describing his situation, interspersed with scenes of an actor portraying Wilson at the time of the shooting, in jail and other settings.