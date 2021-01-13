THE STROLLER: Tracking time, long and short

TODAY’S WORD is endow. Example: The Textile Scholarship is endowed by funds from retired textile executives.
WEDNESDAY'S WORD was allude. It means to suggest or call attention to indirectly; hint at. Example: Beatrice alluded to a special relationship with Howard but didn’t say anything more or answer questions with any response other than a blush.
Anniversary gifts
Traditionally, each anniversary receives a particular item as gift:
- First, paper
- Second, cotton
- Third, leather
- Fourth, silk
- Fifth, wood
- Sixth, iron
- Seventh, wool
- Eighth, bronze
- Ninth, pottery
- 10th, tin
- 15th, crystal
- 20th, china
- 25th, silver
- 30th, pearl
- 35th, jade
- 40th, ruby
- 45th, sapphire
- 50th, gold
- 75th, diamond
For a lifetime
Speaking of anniversaries -- the following creatures mate for life:
- Macaroni penguin (short, with yellow tufts on their heads).
- Sandhill cranes.
- Swans.
- Seahorses.
- Gibbons.
- Gray wolves.
- Barn owls.
- Beavers.
- Black vultures.
- Shingleback skinks.
- Bald eagles.
Today's chuckle
I asked my wife if she would like a diamond necklace for our anniversary. She said nothing would make her happier -- so I got her nothing.
How do you remember your anniversary? -- Forget it once.
It's our wedding anniversary today. We have been happily married for two years -- 1998 and 2017.
WEDNESDAY'S TRIVIA ANSWER: The shortest known time span is Planck time, which is the time it takes for light to travel a Planck length or 1.616199 × 10-35 meters in vacuum. But what in the world is a Planck length, you might ask? Well (brace yourself - it's coming) Planck unites are sets of measurements used in particle physics and physical cosmology, defined in terms of four universal physical constants in such a manner that those constants take on the numerical value of 1 when expressed in terms of these units. Those four constants are the speed of light in a vacuum, the gravitational constant, the Boltzmann constant and, in the spirit of "There's a hole in the bucket, dear Henry," the reduced Planck constant.
