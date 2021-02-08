THE STROLLER: Watch your &*%&# language!

TODAY’S WORD is meager. Example: Granny packed up her meager possessions and left her daughter’s house to go live with her niece.
MONDAY’S WORD was melancholy. It means a feeling of pensive sadness, typically with no obvious cause. Example: The day was cold and gray, her job was boring, and she hadn’t talked with her family in a while, so even though nothing particularly bad was happening to her at the time, Karen was feeling melancholy and listless.
No cussing
The same old four-letter words repeated over and over lose their impact and do little to show mental prowess. Consider these insults that work well without resorting to using such debasing language:
“I have never killed a man, but I have read many obituaries with great pleasure.”—Clarence Darrow.
“He has never been known to use a word that might send a reader to the dictionary.—William Faulkner (about Ernest Hemingway).
“He has all the virtues I dislike and none of the vices I admire.”—Winston Churchill.
“I didn’t attend the funeral, but I sent a nice letter saying I approve of it.”—Mark Twain.
5 hours for 5 minutes
Last week Henry County School Board member Teddy Martin drove 5 hours for 5 minutes of action.
It was worth it, he said: He went to the Virginia School Boards Association office in Charlottesville to pick to large boxes of masks — one for adults, one for kids — for Henry County schools. There were 5,280 masks in total.
Meanwhile, nearly all area teachers and school staff who have wanted the coronavirus vaccine have received at least their first of their two needed shots. The next round of shots is set for them with clinics at the end of this month.
Considering the vaccine
These perspectives about getting the COVID-19 vaccine have been overheard:
I’m not getting the vaccine. I don’t want the government tracking me [sent from my iPhone that I keep on me at all times, especially when I go to the bathroom].
So, you have been eating chicken nuggets and hot dogs all your life, and you don’t want the coronavirus vaccine because you don’t know what’s in it?
MONDAY’S TRIVIA ANSWER: The measurement of “hand” or “handbreath,” about 4 inches, is used to measure the height of horses from the ground to the withers (or top of the horse’s shoulder).
TODAY’S TRIVIA QUESTION: What was the origin of the “yard” measurement?
