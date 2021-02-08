THE STROLLER: Watch your &*%&# language!

It was worth it, he said: He went to the Virginia School Boards Association office in Charlottesville to pick to large boxes of masks — one for adults, one for kids — for Henry County schools. There were 5,280 masks in total.

Meanwhile, nearly all area teachers and school staff who have wanted the coronavirus vaccine have received at least their first of their two needed shots. The next round of shots is set for them with clinics at the end of this month.

Considering the vaccine

These perspectives about getting the COVID-19 vaccine have been overheard:

I’m not getting the vaccine. I don’t want the government tracking me [sent from my iPhone that I keep on me at all times, especially when I go to the bathroom].

So, you have been eating chicken nuggets and hot dogs all your life, and you don’t want the coronavirus vaccine because you don’t know what’s in it?

MONDAY’S TRIVIA ANSWER: The measurement of “hand” or “handbreath,” about 4 inches, is used to measure the height of horses from the ground to the withers (or top of the horse’s shoulder).

TODAY’S TRIVIA QUESTION: What was the origin of the “yard” measurement?

