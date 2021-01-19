THE STROLLER: We have some hot tips for you

TODAY’S WORD is doting. Example: As a mother, Patrice was dismissive and cold, but later in life she became a doting grandmother.
TUESDAY’S WORD was ardent. It means enthusiastic or passionate. Example: Chelsea, who thought it was silly to wear clothes and hats for a sports team, was such an ardent devotee of her favorite singer that she had several shirts, jackets and caps with his song lyrics or pictures of him.
Reserve your meal
You have until 3:30 p.m. today to reserve your free hot dinner from Smith Memorial United Methodist church, which prepares a community meal each month. Call 647-8150 to leave a message with the number of meals you and your family could use, then pick up your dinner between 5 and 6 p.m. at the church, which is located at the corner of John Redd Boulevard and Daniels Creek Road.
Hot drinks
There are a few versions of the Mexican hot drink, atole, that hits the spot on cold mornings.
Regular atole is water thickened by corn meal and sweetened. If you flavor it with chocolate, it’s called champurrado. Thickened with oatmeal instead of corn meal, the morning hot drink is called atole de avena.
For atole: Cook 3 cups water, 1/3 cup corn meal, 1 cone of piloncillo or 5 tablespoons of brown sugar and one cinnamon stick, then add 2 tsp. vanilla after the cooking.
A Guatemalan version of that is to use the same recipe, but with 1/4 cup cooked rice instead of corn meal; strain out the solids before serving.
For atole de avena: Into 2 1/2 cups milk (can replace some of the milk with water), stir 1/2 cup oats that have been ground in a blender, 1 cinnamon stick and 1/3 to 1/2 cup brown sugar. Bring to a soft boil, then simmer for 10 minutes, stirring often so the milk doesn’t boil over. Stir in 1/4 tsp. vanilla after cooking.
With either version, you can stir in 1/4 cocoa powder and 1/4 additional cup sugar.
TUESDAY’S TRIVIA ANSWER: The date Feb. 30 has appeared in the calendars of Sweden, which had a Feb. 30 in 1712 as part of the conversion from the Julian calendar to the Gregorian calendar, which is in general use now. The Soviet Union had Feb. 30 in 1930 and 1931, when it switched over to a revolutionary calendar. That calendar, intended to improve working efficiency by getting rid of non-working days, made weeks only five days long. However, that sure didn’t go over well with the public.
TODAY’S TRIVIA QUESTION: How many time zones does the U.S. have?
The Stroller appreciates readers calling or emailing to share jokes, stories, comments, Words of the Day and trivia questions. We’re at 276-638-8801 ext. 243 and stroller@martinsvillebulletin.com.