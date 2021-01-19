THE STROLLER: We have some hot tips for you

A Guatemalan version of that is to use the same recipe, but with 1/4 cup cooked rice instead of corn meal; strain out the solids before serving.

For atole de avena: Into 2 1/2 cups milk (can replace some of the milk with water), stir 1/2 cup oats that have been ground in a blender, 1 cinnamon stick and 1/3 to 1/2 cup brown sugar. Bring to a soft boil, then simmer for 10 minutes, stirring often so the milk doesn’t boil over. Stir in 1/4 tsp. vanilla after cooking.

With either version, you can stir in 1/4 cocoa powder and 1/4 additional cup sugar.

TUESDAY’S TRIVIA ANSWER: The date Feb. 30 has appeared in the calendars of Sweden, which had a Feb. 30 in 1712 as part of the conversion from the Julian calendar to the Gregorian calendar, which is in general use now. The Soviet Union had Feb. 30 in 1930 and 1931, when it switched over to a revolutionary calendar. That calendar, intended to improve working efficiency by getting rid of non-working days, made weeks only five days long. However, that sure didn’t go over well with the public.

TODAY’S TRIVIA QUESTION: How many time zones does the U.S. have?

