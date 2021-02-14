THE STROLLER: What do you hear about VHS tapes?

TODAY’S WORD is disconcerted. Example: When Jonathan first started working for the company, he was disconcerted by all the uses of technology he had not encountered before.

SUNDAY’S WORD was ambivalent. It means having mixed feelings or contradictory ideas about something or someone. Example: John thought the new department head was great, Emily didn’t get along with him, and Percy was ambivalent about him.

Found hearing aid

Last week, Pat Wells of Martinsville found a hearing aid and now is trying to return it to the person who lost it. Three hopeful people called in thinking it may have been theirs, but no such luck: “They all had the same maker, but this is a right ear piece. I keep praying someone will match,” Wells said. Cliff Rood, one of the people who was hoping it could have been his, later told The Stroller he was amazed at how quickly Wells got in touch with him to try to match it up.

Since then, two more people have called The Stroller to leave messages for Wells, who is on the case. We will let you know how it goes.

VHS tapes