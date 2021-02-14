THE STROLLER: What do you hear about VHS tapes?

TODAY’S WORD is disconcerted. Example: When Jonathan first started working for the company, he was disconcerted by all the uses of technology he had not encountered before.
SUNDAY’S WORD was ambivalent. It means having mixed feelings or contradictory ideas about something or someone. Example: John thought the new department head was great, Emily didn’t get along with him, and Percy was ambivalent about him.
Found hearing aid
Last week, Pat Wells of Martinsville found a hearing aid and now is trying to return it to the person who lost it. Three hopeful people called in thinking it may have been theirs, but no such luck: “They all had the same maker, but this is a right ear piece. I keep praying someone will match,” Wells said. Cliff Rood, one of the people who was hoping it could have been his, later told The Stroller he was amazed at how quickly Wells got in touch with him to try to match it up.
Since then, two more people have called The Stroller to leave messages for Wells, who is on the case. We will let you know how it goes.
VHS tapes
Also last week, a woman called The Stroller wondering what to do with about 200 VHS tapes she doesn’t need anymore and wants to pass on. Two people called in saying they regularly share VHS tapes with neighbors and friends who don’t have internet to get their programming. Gospel, country music and westerns are particularly popular in those cases.
Remember back to the time when all we had to watch was what the three channels had to offer at their particular times — and what a wonder it was when VCRs were invented, and we could go to the video stores and rent movies and watch what we had picked out any time we wanted to?
Remember also the hustle to return them and how those fines would mount when you were late?
So do you use the Red Box machines in front of retail outlets that allow you to rent newer DVDs?
SUNDAY’S TRIVIA ANSWER: The length of an average forearm to fingertip used to be a standard measurement of 18 inches.
TODAY’S TRIVIA QUESTION: When VCRs first came out at the consumer level (introduced by the Victor Company of Japan), they cost between $1,000 and $1,400. What year was that? (And imagine spending that much money when there weren’t even video stores yet to get a variety of movies.)
