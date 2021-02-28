THE STROLLER: Wrestling with the vaccine process

TODAY’S WORD is ostracized. Example: The bully chickens ostracized the Little Black Hen, who ran to sleep on the porch rather than in the coop with her tormentors.
SUNDAY’S WORD was marooned. It means to put ashore on a desolate island or coast and leave to one’s fate. Example: During the school lockdown, Tad was marooned in the library, unable to rejoin his class.
Arguing
A local man was a bit up in arms over a negative comment someone had made about a video he had posted on YouTube. He was wondering whether or not he should reply with a scathing comment or let it drop.
James Law, whose father is Rudy Law, who used to be an auctioneer in the area and who also served on the Henry County School Board, weighed in:
“I’m reminded of good advice dad gave me: Never lower yourself to mud-wrestling with a pig. You will both get dirty, but the pig enjoys it.”
The vaccine
The Virginia COVID-19 hotline, the number to call to get registered for the COVID-19 vaccine, is or 877-829-4682 (877-VAX-IN-VA). The Stroller called it and went through the options to see what it’s like.
Here’s what happens: Press 1 for English or 2 for Spanish; enter your zip code; press 1 if you’re 75 or older, and all other callers remain on the line; to preregister for vaccine press 1. After that, you wait on the line for a representative. The Stroller received a warning that because of high call volume, it might be a long wait, but right after that, the call was answered. The woman on the other end asked a lot of questions, such as name, address, age and a slew about pre-existing medical conditions.
At the end of the conversation, the representative said The Stroller was registered for the vaccine process, although because of limited supply, it could be many, many months before The Stroller got an appointment. She gave a confirmation number, and then an email with the confirmation number arrived in The Stroller’s inbox.
You also can register for the vaccine at vaccinate.virginia.gov.
SUNDAY’S TRIVIA ANSWER: The last VCR was made in June 2016 by Funai Electric of Japan. At their peak, Funai was selling 15 million VCRs a year, but by 2015, they sold only 750,000.
TODAY’S TRIVIA QUESTION: What was the last movie released on VHS?
Reach The Stroller at
276-638-8801 ext. 208 and stroller@martinsvillebulletin.com.