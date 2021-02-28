THE STROLLER: Wrestling with the vaccine process

TODAY’S WORD is ostracized. Example: The bully chickens ostracized the Little Black Hen, who ran to sleep on the porch rather than in the coop with her tormentors.

SUNDAY’S WORD was marooned. It means to put ashore on a desolate island or coast and leave to one’s fate. Example: During the school lockdown, Tad was marooned in the library, unable to rejoin his class.

Arguing

A local man was a bit up in arms over a negative comment someone had made about a video he had posted on YouTube. He was wondering whether or not he should reply with a scathing comment or let it drop.

James Law, whose father is Rudy Law, who used to be an auctioneer in the area and who also served on the Henry County School Board, weighed in:

“I’m reminded of good advice dad gave me: Never lower yourself to mud-wrestling with a pig. You will both get dirty, but the pig enjoys it.”

The vaccine

The Virginia COVID-19 hotline, the number to call to get registered for the COVID-19 vaccine, is or 877-829-4682 (877-VAX-IN-VA). The Stroller called it and went through the options to see what it’s like.