THE STROLLER: Zooming quickly through the calendar

TODAY’S WORD is baffled. Example: Tyler thought he was giving a clever scavenger hunt to lead Harper toward his invitation to the online prom, but she was just baffled over the weird clues he left.

Time flies

This is that funny time of year when time sometimes drags on, when it isn’t zooming past us.

January has 31 days, so February starts on Monday. Then February is 28 quick days, leading us to March which, of course, also starts on a Monday.

Suddenly, it will seem like the sun is shining: Daylight Saving Time will begin on March 14, and the first day of spring will be March 20. Easter this year is April 4.

Historic Garden Week locally will be observed April 21, when Mulberry-area houses including the Wedding Cake House will be open. Rooster Walk will be May 28-30.