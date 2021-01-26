THE STROLLER: Zooming quickly through the calendar

TODAY’S WORD is baffled. Example: Tyler thought he was giving a clever scavenger hunt to lead Harper toward his invitation to the online prom, but she was just baffled over the weird clues he left.
TUESDAY’S WORD was impotent. It means helpless. Example: Barney felt impotent when it came to relieving Beatrice’s suffering.
Time flies
This is that funny time of year when time sometimes drags on, when it isn’t zooming past us.
January has 31 days, so February starts on Monday. Then February is 28 quick days, leading us to March which, of course, also starts on a Monday.
Suddenly, it will seem like the sun is shining: Daylight Saving Time will begin on March 14, and the first day of spring will be March 20. Easter this year is April 4.
Historic Garden Week locally will be observed April 21, when Mulberry-area houses including the Wedding Cake House will be open. Rooster Walk will be May 28-30.
Those are our usual spring milestones, but there will be a new one this year: The real marker of spring, or perhaps of 2021, will be for each person the date he or she gets the coronavirus vaccine, opening up a world free of worry, and freedom to go about as one pleases, just like before March 2020, when the pandemic lockdown began. (That date you get your vaccine also probably will make a big difference in how well you enjoy HGW, Rooster Walk and anything else.)
Funny headlines
Years ago, when the furniture industry was big in Martinsville, the Bulletin staff sometimes would catch themselves giggling at industry or furniture market headlines that would come out looking something like “Hooker reports increased business” or “Latest looks for Hooker go lush, bold.”
Here are some more funny actual newspaper headlines — not from the Bulletin — from the collection The Stroller began Tuesday:
New sick policy requires 2-day notice
Statistics show that teen pregnancy drops off significantly after age 25
Bugs flying around with wings are flying bugs
Study shows frequent sex enhances pregnancy chances
Marijuana issue sent to a joint committee
Worker suffers leg pain after crane drops 800-pound ball on his head
TUESDAY’S TRIVIA ANSWER: When the White House was built in 1792, its original plans did not include a private work space for the president. In 1909, President William Howard Taft ordered the Oval Office to be built.
TODAY’S TRIVIA QUESTION: Why is the Oval Office oval?
Reach The Stroller at 276-638-8801 ext. 243 and stroller@martinsvillebulletin.com.