WATCH NOW: Hanging up his hangers

Globman’s “was buzzing” with energy. The department store had a “wonderful toy department downstairs” with trains, and both elevators and escalators between it and the main level with clothes and household goods. During a day downtown people could refresh themselves at the Wampler’s soda fountain behind Globman’s.

Whereas now much of what is now called “uptown” is filled with offices, back then, all the buildings in “downtown” were retail, with the exception of the Tultex headquarters, he said.

Draper said he credits “the large Jewish community here” for really developing the thriving business sector. They included Kolodny’s, Zachary’s Jewelry, and Ted’s Men’s Shop on Main Street, run by Ted and Zelda Berlin.

Another factor to the success of downtown was having the Tultex headquarters there, in the Jefferson Plaza. That was because Tultex head Bill Franck wanted to “do things to put people on the street” in town, he said.

Back then, “people never thought of traveling out of town. You had what you wanted. The merchants that were here did a wonderful job,” he said.

Store clerks were well paid then, too, he said – “as much as a school teacher.”