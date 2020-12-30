WATCH NOW: Hanging up his hangers

The closing of Draper and Ferrell Clothiers with the retirement of proprietor Steve Draper marks the end of an era in Martinsville – and in fashion.
His shop was a man’s world, with heavy antique wooden furniture, including a massive, stately pool table, an oak table and chairs and brown tufted leather chairs by the fireplace, with model airplanes and boats, and a stuffed fox – who wearing had been wearing a mask.
That world, at least in small town American, has given way to mass retailers and online orders – and the classic suits and ties have lost ground to casual clothes.
The shop’s closing also continues the trend of downtown turning into an office hub rather than a shopping destination.
“I remember wonderful times” in downtown (as it was called then) Martinsville, Draper said.
The 1960s, when he was a teenager, were a time when no one ever thought of leaving town to go shopping. And why would they, when it was all here?
Globman’s and Leggett’s were major department stores, and there was the McCollum-Ferrell shoe store and C.W. Holt for clothes. Sidney’s, in the building that most recently was The Showroom, “was a wonderful ladies’ store” with a working fountain out front. “It was really quite nice, probably more than we deserved,” Draper said.
Globman’s “was buzzing” with energy. The department store had a “wonderful toy department downstairs” with trains, and both elevators and escalators between it and the main level with clothes and household goods. During a day downtown people could refresh themselves at the Wampler’s soda fountain behind Globman’s.
Whereas now much of what is now called “uptown” is filled with offices, back then, all the buildings in “downtown” were retail, with the exception of the Tultex headquarters, he said.
Draper said he credits “the large Jewish community here” for really developing the thriving business sector. They included Kolodny’s, Zachary’s Jewelry, and Ted’s Men’s Shop on Main Street, run by Ted and Zelda Berlin.
Another factor to the success of downtown was having the Tultex headquarters there, in the Jefferson Plaza. That was because Tultex head Bill Franck wanted to “do things to put people on the street” in town, he said.
Back then, “people never thought of traveling out of town. You had what you wanted. The merchants that were here did a wonderful job,” he said.
Store clerks were well paid then, too, he said – “as much as a school teacher.”
There was always stiff competition for parking. Eagle’s Café and some stores were torn down to make the parking lot in front of the post office, and another parking lot was put in at the site of the original and beautiful First Baptist Church building in front of Globman’s. The little car wash building now there used to be the office for the paid parking; the fee was waived for shoppers who had a card stamped at Globman’s. People who parked on the street paid at meters.
“Ted gave me my first taste of retail” with a job in Ted’s Men’s Shop, Draper said. However, when comparing his earnings of $1.25 an hour with his interest in buying clothes, “I was always in the hole,” he laughed.
Draper then went on major in English Randolph-Macon College, from which he was graduated in 1968, and he married Ann Ferrell. He thought he would be a salesman with American of Martinsville, but “they put me in the plant,” he said.
“I always wanted to do my own thing,” he said. So his thoughts switched to the restaurant business. At The Hut restaurant in Collinsville, “I begged Ted Balabanis to give me a job to learn the food business.”
There, James Penn, who was “famous for cooking, taught me” the ropes.
After that, it was on to work in Richmond for a year, but “my young bride got tired of being by herself at home all the time. She and her brother decided to open a men’s store” back home. Ann Ferrell Draper and Duke Ferrell “probably remembered how successful their father was with the shoe store.”
Back in Martinsville
The Drapers returned to Martinsville in 1975, where they began the year-long process of turning an ugly, empty shell of a building – previously used for dance classes – into a store.
“Starting something like this from zero is fun,” he said, though also stressful.
Like other stores downtown, the shop was open on Friday nights and Saturdays.
Having the store has been rewarding “but never easy. … I’ve had competition always,” he said.
A few years after Ferrell and Draper Clothiers opened, strip malls attracted shoppers to the outskirts of town. Then came the malls.
However, there was no greater challenge than the combination of changing fashions and the transfer of power from within Martinsville to outside Martinsville. In a sense, those two factors went hand in hand.
Years ago, when First National Bank was on the corner where The Harvest Foundation is now, the building – and others in the city – was full of businessmen who wore suits to work. They were men in authority who could make loans on the spot and conduct other business of importance.
Changing businesses
As the years went on, banks consolidated, and the decision-making was made at higher and higher levels up the chain. Bank employees who remained – and women who moved began working in banks – were filling mostly to lower-level roles, such as tellers or application-takers.
With fewer men of authority, and more women, in the banks, wearing the standard suit became less important.
Then, of course, in the 1990s “casual Friday” became a thing. Employees who dressed formally during the week were welcomed to dress casually on Fridays – and, eventually, that trickled down to the rest of the week, too.
In Martinsville, that loosening of the dress code coincided with the closings of major employers. The DuPont plant employed 4,600 workers in the 1960s, down to 400 employees when the plant closed in 1998, according to “They Once Had the Best Job in Town. Not Anymore” by Jeffrey Bonior in Alliance for American Manufacturing, Dec. 11, 2014.
Tultex, a hub of downtown activity when Draper was a teenager, employed more than 8,400 people in 1984 but went bankrupt in the late 1990s, according to Bonior.
“They were good customers, the executives and some rank and file,” Draper said.
With the reduced demand for men’s business clothes, “I realized I needed to shift some of my emphasis,” he said. During the 1980s and ’90’s, his wife operated a women’s section in the front part of the store.
Changing fashion
It was good for the men’s business, too, because “women would buy $500 worth of clothes,” then add in a purchase or two to placate their husbands, he chuckled.
“That’s when preppy was huge,” but as soon as that look became passé, “it all went from pink and green to black. We knew that sales were going to take a nosedive, because how much could you do with black?”
So then it was back to selling just men’s clothes, and his wife went back to her original career, teaching. Draper said he never imagined he would carry jeans, but he started stocking them five years ago.
Will Gravely, loyal customer to the end, shopped at Draper’s just like his brother and father. “He knew what you wanted, and he always had it,” Gravely said. “You couldn’t go wrong.”
Draper said the age of specialty shops is gone, other than at resort areas or college towns.
“I think the damage has been done. Since a lot of people in smaller communities are not so interested fashion, they will get what they want – popular-price clothing, no service” from sales people who know how to help their customers.
Holly's favorite stories and columns from 2020
Writing for the Bulletin is so fascinating and rewarding that it's hard to narrow it down, but I tried: the superstar excitement of Jeremy O. Harris; advocacy and care of people in rest homes with the exposure of a scabies outbreak; the worries and sorrow when Janeen Valentine went missing, then was found; the cute story of the Little Black Hen, who since has garnered a large following on social media and in the community; and the overall fun of The Stroller, the column that's a chat with your friends over coffee each morning.
Family members look at the steep curve where Janeen Jamison Valentine plunged to her death just half a mile from her home -- the curve where Chipper and Patti Johnson have been trying for years to get a guardrail installed.
The little black hen isn't finding her right place in the world.
Jeremy O. Harris is a native of Martinsville who had a dream, from Carlisle School to Yale to Broadway. Now he has 12 Tony nominations as a playwright and an HBO deal working. Read the life story he has written.
There are many ways to slice and onion.
The son and attorney of a resident of Blue Ridge Therapy Connection and staff members say an outbreak of scabies -- a precursor to the COVID-19 outbreak that has hit more than a quarter of the residents -- was not made public.
Janeen Valentine went missing in July, and I wrote occasional stories about the search and prayers for her. When her body finally was found in…
Each Sunday I have a column about some little slice of life. I never imagined that the one about the little black hen would be such a big hit …
Major publications all over the world, including Vanity Fair, Playboy and the New York Times, have interviewed Jeremy O. Harris, playwright of…
This Stroller, that Stroller -- any Stroller would do! I write most, but not all, of the Stroller columns. The Stroller is a community convers…
I spent weeks working on this article, talking to dozens of people to get the picture of inappropriate care at a nursing home. I was boiling m…
Holly Kozelsky reports for the Martinsville Bulletin. She can be reached at holly.kozelsky@martinsvillebulletin.com