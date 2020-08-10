WATCH NOW: Pieces from the Past and chair caning

Vince “Doctor Cane” Reis wanted something to do after his retirement, plus he didn’t want to have to pay someone to recane his chairs for him.
That’s how he learned to cane chairs 10 years ago, and has been doing it since. Now, he and his wife, Terri Reis (pronouced "Rice"), have a store, Pieces from the Past, at 115 E. Main St., Martinsville.
He canes chairs - which is the process of weaving the rattan can backs and seats of chairs and other furniture - while his wife, a lover of antiques and vintage items, tends the shop.
Once he retired, he thought of chair-caning as “a good retirement gig,” he said. The couple were living in Canton, Ohio, at the time.
He went to a store that sold caning materials and asked to be introduced to a master caner who would be willing to teach him. They suggested Jane Kenny.
It took him about a year of practice before he really settled into it, he said.
To cane a chair, he weaves strips of rattan palm in patterns. A simple chair takes three or four hours to cane, and the more complicated ones can take up to 10 hours, he said.
Meanwhile, the couple had booths in various antique malls. In 2009, they opened a shop, Pieces from the Past, which they ran through 2016 in Columbus, Ohio. He would sit outside to cane chairs.
The couple moved to Martinsville right after their daughter and son-in-law did; Jennifer Reis is an art instructor at the University of North Carolina at Greensboro, and Pete Mannen is a hospital physician assistant in the Sovah Health-Martinsville emergency room.
The couple also have a son, Christopher Reis, who has two children, Emily, 11, and Daniel, 10, who all live in Milwaukee. They would have loved to be near their grandchildren, she said, but “didn’t want to go cold” in Wisconsin.
The Reises live in Billy and Peggy Cross’s former house off Mulberry. They love “all the light and windows and modernness of it,” Vince Reis said – and “the space, woods and wildlife,” Terri Reis said.
As soon as they moved into their house in September, he also took a space in Studio 107 to do his caning. The sight of him sitting outside caning chairs became a familiar sight during those times. Now he does it in front of their shop a street back and a block over, but “what’s missing here is foot traffic,” his wife said: There just aren’t many pedestrians in uptown Martinsville as there were in Columbus.
They rented their shop in January and spent the first three months of 2020 setting it up.
The shop opened in March – “and we were open a week” before the pandemic lockdown forced it to close, she said.
However, they were able to see some customers by appointment, they added.
Once the governor lifted restrictions on antique and resale shops, they returned to their shop and opened it to the public. The shop is open from 11:30 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. Thursdays and Fridays and 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturdays. The phone number is 276-336-8812.
About 90% of the chairs he canes belong to customers who bring their chairs in for the service, he said, and the rest are old and antique chairs the couple prepare to sell.
Chairs are important heirlooms, and in recaning them, “I preserve memories,” he said.
"I also make house calls," he added. As long as it's in the Martinsville area, he'll go out to a house for consultations, and to pick up and deliver furniture.
Terri Reis researches the items they sell in their shop, she said. Most pieces cost less than $100: “Our prices are reasonable,” he said.
Keeping overhead down helps them keep their prices down, which is why they don’t take payment through debit or credit cards, only cash or checks.
The shop also sells Grattan Creek brand handmade soaps by Forrest Forschmeidt of Martinsville, and masks made by their daughter and also through Martinsville UpTown Rotary’s initiative, which provides masks to essential workers.
The shop is next door to Fido’s Finds, which Terri Reis finds particularly convenient – because each Thursday morning she volunteers a shift there.
Pieces from the Past has “a lot of return customers,” he said. “We want people to feel comfortable and come back.” As people browse the items in their shop, the couple “engage people without pestering them. It helps to establish relationships with customers.”
Holly Kozelsky is a writer for the Martinsville Bulletin; contact her at 276-638-8801 ext. 243.
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!