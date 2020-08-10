WATCH NOW: Pieces from the Past and chair caning

Vince “Doctor Cane” Reis wanted something to do after his retirement, plus he didn’t want to have to pay someone to recane his chairs for him.

That’s how he learned to cane chairs 10 years ago, and has been doing it since. Now, he and his wife, Terri Reis (pronouced "Rice"), have a store, Pieces from the Past, at 115 E. Main St., Martinsville.

He canes chairs - which is the process of weaving the rattan can backs and seats of chairs and other furniture - while his wife, a lover of antiques and vintage items, tends the shop.

Once he retired, he thought of chair-caning as “a good retirement gig,” he said. The couple were living in Canton, Ohio, at the time.

He went to a store that sold caning materials and asked to be introduced to a master caner who would be willing to teach him. They suggested Jane Kenny.

It took him about a year of practice before he really settled into it, he said.

To cane a chair, he weaves strips of rattan palm in patterns. A simple chair takes three or four hours to cane, and the more complicated ones can take up to 10 hours, he said.

Meanwhile, the couple had booths in various antique malls. In 2009, they opened a shop, Pieces from the Past, which they ran through 2016 in Columbus, Ohio. He would sit outside to cane chairs.

The couple moved to Martinsville right after their daughter and son-in-law did; Jennifer Reis is an art instructor at the University of North Carolina at Greensboro, and Pete Mannen is a hospital physician assistant in the Sovah Health-Martinsville emergency room.