Dudley Walker's passing marks the end of an era

The passing of L. Dudley Walker on Tuesday marks the end of an era.
Walker spent 24 years as chairman and president of Bassett-Walker and after it became part of VF Corp., he served on VF's board of directors until 2000. It was one of the local textile companies that gave Martinsville the nickname “The Sweatshirt Capital of the World.”
His daughter, Virginia Hamlet, said her father had said “’All of my friends are gone – my guys are gone,’” including Bill Pannill of Sale Knitting/Tultex, Robert Spilman of Bassett Furniture, Bill Franck of Tultex, Clyde Hooker of Hooker Furniture. Retired educator and football coach Dick Hensley also “was one of his dear friends.”
Walker’s father, Samuel S. Walker, started the textile company in 1928 and, with William L. Pannill, created Virginia Underwear Corp., later renamed Walker Knitting Co. In 1941, Samuel Walker and Pannill bought Bassett Knitting Corp., according to Bulletin reports.
Samuel Walker became president and J.D. Bassett Sr. chairman of the board of the newly named Bassett-Walker Knitting Co.
In 1960. L. Dudley Walker became president of Walker Knitting Co., as his father was at the helm of Bassett-Walker Knitting Co. Four years after his father's death in 1960, L. Dudley Walker, who by then headed both Bassett-Walker Knitting Co. and Walker Knitting Co., merged the two companies.
The company continued to expand, building a sewing plant in Stuart in 1965, adding square footage to all its plants and building other sewing factories in Hillsville and Brookneal in the 1970s. In 1979, the company moved its main office from Bassett to Martinsville, and the next year it changed its name to Bassett-Walker Inc. after buying Johnston Mills Co., a yarn manufacturer.
In the next decade, Bassett-Walker opened divisions in Ferrum and Stoneville, N.C., and it opened a distribution center in Henry County in 1983 before becoming a subsidiary of Greensboro, N.C.-based VF Corp. in 1984.
VF closed most of its operations in Martinsville and Henry County by the end of 2002.
“I think of him as a loving and wonderful father,” Hamlet said, “and I think of, really, his devotion to this community his entire life. He was born and raised here. He was very proud to say that even with his military service, he had spent every Christmas of his life in Martinsville.”
What he cared about most “was the people in this area and how he could do the most for them. Afterwards, his philanthropy was” to support benefits for former employees and their children.”
Education was the foundation of that support, she said. He was one of the founders of Carlisle School and a substantial donor to Patrick Henry Community College.
For Carlisle, “he felt like having a college preparatory school in Martinsville was important, so families who felt like they had to send their children to boarding schools could keep their students here.”
With PHCC, “scholarships were important” to him, she said. The Walker Fine Arts-Student Center at PHCC was named for him and his sister, Spotswood Walker Box, whose donations built the center.
“Dudley Walker embodied a true community champion,” said PHCC President Dr. Angeline Godwin.
“He supported education and certainly supported Patrick Henry Community College. Many have benefited from his vision, community spirit, and generosity. “
He also supported the YMCA, Boys and Girls Club of the Blue Ridge and “anything that might benefit the youth or children of employees here,” Hamlet said.
His mother was one of the founding members of Broad Street Christian Church, which “was a very, very important part of his life,” Hamlet said. “He was a lifelong member, and his wish was to go to the church one more time. We will be there on Saturday and meet that wish for him.”
She said he sometimes would talk about how the local industrialists of a century ago helped each other to create the companies that would form the backbone of the area economy, and provide jobs in an area where before people had lived the unpredictable lives of sustenance farming.
“There was a great camaraderie among families in those early years of the 1900s because everyone was prospering. They wanted to help start a company,” she said.
The furniture and textile companies grew alongside each other in natural combination as men worked in furniture and their wives worked in textiles and sewing, she said.
The industrialists “were really lucky that they came along at a time where you just couldn’t make enough product. That was just how things were in the ’60s and ’70s, when this was the Sweatshirt Capital of the World. That was a real source of pride, that a tiny little community in Virginia” would be world-famous for its companies.
In 2007, Janet Fentress, who had worked at Bassett-Walker for 14 years, coordinated Bassett-Walker Day at Bassett Historical Center. She described her preparations in a letter to the editor.
Fentress wrote that she had organized pictures and 34 years' worth of newsletters from the company. Among other things, she pointed out that employees received Christmas bonuses of 7% several years. “Every former employee that I have met over the last five years will usually have a comment such as, ‘We didn't realize how good it was!’” she wrote.
At one point, Bassett-Walker employed 7,000 people, Hamlet said. In the decades since the company was sold, former employees still regularly talk with her about her father and the company, down to one of the nurses who attended to him at the hospital.
“I never cease to be amazed how gracious people were and had good experiences and were happy to tell me about them. That was so rewarding, to know that there were people in the community that had benefitted and had a great place to work.”
Her father not only saw the decline of industry in the area but also the area’s eventual resurgence, she said. He was pleased to see “what the CDC, the Harvest Foundation, what the city and the county were able to do prior to the pandemic. We were basically at full employment again. There was a diversity of industry and wages were increasing, such a positive.”
