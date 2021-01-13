Dudley Walker's passing marks the end of an era

“There was a great camaraderie among families in those early years of the 1900s because everyone was prospering. They wanted to help start a company,” she said.

The furniture and textile companies grew alongside each other in natural combination as men worked in furniture and their wives worked in textiles and sewing, she said.

The industrialists “were really lucky that they came along at a time where you just couldn’t make enough product. That was just how things were in the ’60s and ’70s, when this was the Sweatshirt Capital of the World. That was a real source of pride, that a tiny little community in Virginia” would be world-famous for its companies.

In 2007, Janet Fentress, who had worked at Bassett-Walker for 14 years, coordinated Bassett-Walker Day at Bassett Historical Center. She described her preparations in a letter to the editor.

Fentress wrote that she had organized pictures and 34 years' worth of newsletters from the company. Among other things, she pointed out that employees received Christmas bonuses of 7% several years. “Every former employee that I have met over the last five years will usually have a comment such as, ‘We didn't realize how good it was!’” she wrote.