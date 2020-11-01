Martinsville, Henry County, Patrick County court reports: July 26

EDITOR’S NOTE: The Martinsville Bulletin will report court proceedings in Henry County and Martinsville district and circuit courts, except some juvenile cases and traffic citations other than DUI. Claims in civil suits may be reported, except in custody cases. The newspaper does not omit any names that qualify to be included. The information is compiled from court documents by the Bulletin.

Henry County District Court

A judge dismissed but may later reopen a charge of entering house to commit assault and battery against Angela Marie Triplett of Martinsville.

A judge dismissed three counts of forgery against Callie Elizabeth Martin of Bassett.

A judge dismissed a charge of grand larceny against Samantha Sue Moorefield of Bassett.

Patrick County District Court

Camden Hall Stone of Claudville pleaded guilty to DWI first offense. He was sentenced to 60 days in jail, with the full term suspended, 2 years of unsupervised probation, license restricted for 1 year and was ordered to complete VASAP and to pay a $300 fine, plus costs. The offense happened Feb. 29.

Martinsville Circuit Court