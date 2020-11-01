Martinsville, Henry County, Patrick County court reports: July 26

EDITOR’S NOTE: The Martinsville Bulletin will report court proceedings in Henry County and Martinsville district and circuit courts, except some juvenile cases and traffic citations other than DUI. Claims in civil suits may be reported, except in custody cases. The newspaper does not omit any names that qualify to be included. The information is compiled from court documents by the Bulletin.
Henry County District Court
A judge dismissed but may later reopen a charge of entering house to commit assault and battery against Angela Marie Triplett of Martinsville.
A judge dismissed three counts of forgery against Callie Elizabeth Martin of Bassett.
A judge dismissed a charge of grand larceny against Samantha Sue Moorefield of Bassett.
Patrick County District Court
Camden Hall Stone of Claudville pleaded guilty to DWI first offense. He was sentenced to 60 days in jail, with the full term suspended, 2 years of unsupervised probation, license restricted for 1 year and was ordered to complete VASAP and to pay a $300 fine, plus costs. The offense happened Feb. 29.
Martinsville Circuit Court
Kentrael Rashawn Kent of Martinsville was charged with making false statement on criminal history consent form. He pleaded guilty to an amended misdemeanor charge of false statement on gun verification form. He was sentenced to 1 year in jail, with the full term suspended, and ordered to pay costs. The offense happened June 30, 2018, resulting in arrest May 17, 2019.
Patrick County Circuit Court
A judge dismissed but may later reopen a charge of fraudulent conversion against Franklin D. Davis Jr. of Cana.
Anthoney Lane Pack of Vesta pleaded guilty to three counts of schedule I-II drug distribution. He was sentenced to 5 years in prison, with 4 years suspended, 5 years of supervised probation and was ordered to pay $270 restitution, a $250 fine, plus costs. The offenses happened June 1, 2018, through Feb. 13, 2019, resulting in arrest June 19, 2019.
Charles David Sawyers of Ararat pleaded no contest to three counts of selling firearms to a convicted felon and a charge of schedule I-II drug possession with intent to distribute. He was sentenced to 5 years in prison, with 2 years and 6 months suspended, 5 years of supervised probation and was ordered to pay $1,390 restitution, a $250 fine, plus costs. The offenses happened April 23, 2018, through April 18, 2019, resulting in arrest June 18, 2019.
