UPDATED: Danville man arrested in connection with missing man extradited to Raleigh, N.C.

RALEIGH, N.C. — A suspect has been arrested in the theft of a car that police say belongs to a missing North Carolina man has been extradited to Raleigh, WNCN-Channel 18 reported Wednesday.
Justin Fernando Merritt, 34, of Danville was arrested Monday in relation to the disappearance of William “Andy” Banks and was being held in the the Danville City Jail.
He is charged with robbery, larceny of motor vehicle, and possession of a firearm by convicted felon in connection with the stolen vehicle.
Merritt wasn’t served with those warrants until he was taken to Raleigh, WNCN reported, and he had waived extradition early Tuesday.
Arrest records show he was processed at the Wake County Detention Center at 10 p.m.
Banks, 39, was last seen Saturday afternoon after his family said he was meeting someone in the K&W Cafeteria parking lot at Cameron Village about selling his 2011 Silver Range Rover Sport.
The car was found Monday, but Banks is still missing.
The News & Observer reported that detectives in Virginia arrested Merritt in Danville.
Raleigh police said Banks was last seen in the Woodburn Road area Saturday afternoon.
The Associated Press contributed to this report.
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!