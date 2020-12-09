Area Roundup: Bassett Grandmaster inducted into karate hall of fame

Grandmaster Scott Rutter, 7th Dan black belt instructor, was recently inducted into the American Freestyle Karate Association Hall of Fame. Rutter is the owner of Rutter’s Martial Arts in Bassett, Floyd, and Stuart.

Rutter was honored with the Silver Lifetime Achievement award for his thirty years of dedication to training in the martial arts and teaching martial arts for over twenty years.

He began training in the martial arts at three years old with his father, the late Grandmaster H. J. Rutter. Although he holds black belt status in seven different styles of martial arts, he specializes in International Taekwondo and Japanese Shotokan Karate. Rutter has accomplished many of his goals, including winning state, national, and world titles, and has accepted many honors. He has been inducted into the USMA and AMAA Martial Arts Halls of Fame, both as a competitor and an instructor, and has been included in several publications honoring his achievements, including the Who’s Who Legends in the Martial Arts

Classes at Rutter’s Martial Arts are currently ongoing with some restrictions due to COVID-19 and they are always accepting new students ages 3-adult. Lil Dragons is a program specifically designed for preschool students, ages 3-5 years old, in which they learn martial arts skills, and also life skills including manners and respect, stranger danger, and bully prevention skills, among others. Students from 6-adult may choose to join the Taekwondo or Shotokan class. Competition training, women’s self-defense, and private lessons are also available.