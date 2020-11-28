COLLEGE BRIEFS: 'Charlie Brown' launched partnership; NCI seeks applicants; Ferrum freezes tuition

“You’re A Good Man, Charlie Brown,” the virtual production by the Patriot Players that concluded last Sunday, was the first venture of a new partnership between the Virginia Children’s Theatre of Roanoke and Patrick Henry Community College.

Brett Roden, producing artistic director for VCT, served as musical director for “Charlie Brown,” and the show featured three actors who have appeared on the VCT stage: Ben Armstrong, Anna Locklear and Mia Waddell. The production was choreographed by Jane Leizer and directed by Patriot Players Artistic Director Devin Pendleton.

This partnership between Patriot Players and VCT will be ongoing, offering multiple theatre opportunities for area youth. A youth production also is planned for spring and summer 2021.

"The PHCC Patriot Player/ VCT partnership is about bringing two communities together,” says VCT Producing Artistic Director Brett Roden.