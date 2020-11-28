COLLEGE BRIEFS: 'Charlie Brown' launched partnership; NCI seeks applicants; Ferrum freezes tuition

“You’re A Good Man, Charlie Brown,” the virtual production by the Patriot Players that concluded last Sunday, was the first venture of a new partnership between the Virginia Children’s Theatre of Roanoke and Patrick Henry Community College.
Brett Roden, producing artistic director for VCT, served as musical director for “Charlie Brown,” and the show featured three actors who have appeared on the VCT stage: Ben Armstrong, Anna Locklear and Mia Waddell. The production was choreographed by Jane Leizer and directed by Patriot Players Artistic Director Devin Pendleton.
This partnership between Patriot Players and VCT will be ongoing, offering multiple theatre opportunities for area youth. A youth production also is planned for spring and summer 2021.
"The PHCC Patriot Player/ VCT partnership is about bringing two communities together,” says VCT Producing Artistic Director Brett Roden.
“We now have multiple Patriot Players who are a part of our professional mainstage company and our theatre academy,” Rhoden said in a release about the partnership. “This partnership truly brings a more unified community focused approach to the performing arts. VCT is thrilled to be bringing professional theatre education opportunities to the Martinsville/ Henry County area. We look forward to continuing to craft this partnership and see it blossom."
NCI seeks applicants
New College Institute is accepting applications for its AWS re/Start Training session, which will be December through February. In a collaborative effort with Amazon Web Services, NCI is offering a free opportunity for Virginians to learn cloud computing skills and prepare for entry-level cloud computing careers, which are in high demand by employers.
For the second time, this session will be offered virtually but this time at three locations: the NCI Baldwin Building in Martinsville, the Oxbow Center in St. Paul and the University of Virginia College at Wise facility in Abingdon.
AWS re/Start prepares learners for entry-level roles, including cloud operations, site reliability, infrastructure support, and technical-adjacent business support functions.
For more information or to register for the re/Start program, visit www.newcollegeinstitute.org or contact Ryan Orton at rorton@newcollegeinstitute.org.
Ferrum freezes tuition
Ferrum College announced that it will not increase full-time undergraduate tuition rates for the 2021-22 academic year and that tuition will not increase more than 5% from 2021 to 2025. The average 4-year scholarship and grant package will be more than $100,000.
Annual tuition for the current 2020-21 academic year is $36,480 before any institutional aid, a release said. The college said it awards more than $20 million in institutional aid each year, and 99% of its students receive some kind of financial aid.
For more information, visit https://www.ferrum.edu/admission/apply/.
