COLLEGE BRIEFS: Lowes donates to PHCC students; MHS senior gets robotics scholarship; Martinsville native wins scholarship

“I was so excited when I got the call that I had received the scholarship,” Wotring said in a release from MCPS. “It felt like all of my hard work had paid off. This scholarship will help me pursue something that I really enjoy.”

Wotring will be attending Sweet Briar College in the fall and majoring in engineering. She hopes to have a career in mechanical engineering and to be a Disney Imagineer.

Said MCPS STEM and Career Coordinator Elizabeth Fulcher: “Kellene is a prime example of how students can excel in these programs. We are incredibly proud of her accomplishments and can't wait to see where her engineering journey will take her. “

Averett scholarship to Martinsville native

Makayla Norman, a senior sociology/criminal justice major at Averett University, is the recipient of the 2020-2021 Floyd and Marietta Smith Scholarship – her second year receiving the award. A native of Martinsville, Norman transferred to Averett after attending community college and hopes to enter into law enforcement and eventually become a detective with the FBI.