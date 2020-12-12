COLLEGE BRIEFS: Lowes donates to PHCC students; MHS senior gets robotics scholarship; Martinsville native wins scholarship

Lowe’s Heroes, a company-wide employee volunteer program, this year has directed its efforts to
Patrick Henry Community College, the school said in a release. Martinsville Lowe’s store manager Mike Mayes and two associates, Taylor Lockamy and Mason Williams, delivered dozens of buckets, boxes and bags filled with approximately $4,000 worth of tools and personal equipment, which will be given to students in PHCC’s Constructions Trades programs and other similar programs where hand tools and personal equipment are necessary for classwork.
Mayes said PHCC was chosen when he learned how some students in the community college’s skilled-trades programs struggle to afford crucial gear like safety glasses, tool bags and hand tools.
“Analysts predict the current skilled trades gap will leave three million jobs open by 2028,” Mayes said in the release. “Lowe’s aims to empower those pursuing skilled trades, which provide high-growth career opportunities and the ability to be an entrepreneur.”
The donated items will help more than 20 students, PHCC said.
MHS student wins robotics scholarship
Kellene Wotring, a senior at Martinsville High School, was awarded a $1,000 FIRST Robotics Scholarship for all four years of college. Wotring is the first MHS MADAWG Robotics team member to receive the scholarship, which is tailored to students who have participated in FIRST Robotics activities and competitions and who are interested in majoring in engineering science.
“I was so excited when I got the call that I had received the scholarship,” Wotring said in a release from MCPS. “It felt like all of my hard work had paid off. This scholarship will help me pursue something that I really enjoy.”
Wotring will be attending Sweet Briar College in the fall and majoring in engineering. She hopes to have a career in mechanical engineering and to be a Disney Imagineer.
Said MCPS STEM and Career Coordinator Elizabeth Fulcher: “Kellene is a prime example of how students can excel in these programs. We are incredibly proud of her accomplishments and can't wait to see where her engineering journey will take her. “
Averett scholarship to Martinsville native
Makayla Norman, a senior sociology/criminal justice major at Averett University, is the recipient of the 2020-2021 Floyd and Marietta Smith Scholarship – her second year receiving the award. A native of Martinsville, Norman transferred to Averett after attending community college and hopes to enter into law enforcement and eventually become a detective with the FBI.
The Floyd and Marietta Smith Scholarship has been made possible through the Charles B. Keesee Educational Fund at Averett University. Awards are need-based, and students must maintain a grade-point average of “C” or higher.
Ferrum earns $$$$$$
Ferrum College celebrated #GivingTuesday by receiving gifts totaling a record-breaking $56,786 from more than 260 donors, the school said in a release.
Ferrum participated in a two-part challenge issued by the Jessie Ball duPont Fund to generate $25,000 to be matched and to earn another $25,000 if at least 200 people made donations. Ferrum met both requirements to receive the combined $50,000 in challenge gifts, bringing the total amount raised to $106,786.
