LETTER TO THE EDITOR: Learning platform doesn't work for all

To the editor:

I’m writing about the one-approach-doesn’t-work-for-all-students called Canvas. Henry County Public Schools has put this virtual learning platform in place because of the pandemic, but it does not work for all learning styles.

There are bright children falling through gaps because of this. I’m not against electronic learning. Fifteen years ago one of my children used an online school program that was truly awesome. He worked at his own pace; received textbooks and workbooks in addition to the school computer. He went to one website, logged in, and all of his lessons were on that site. No jumping around from different apps and websites.

If he didn’t understand a topic, he could read the texts. There are no textbooks or other educational material provided to my HCPS student.

Have you ever tried to put together an item with a bunch of pieces just by looking at the pictures? Sometimes you can; other times you search out written instructions. When all else fails, you might even look for a YouTube video.