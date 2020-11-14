SCHOOLS BRIEFS: NCI offering cloud computing classes; Ferrum sets scholarship for vets

New College Institute is accepting applications for its AWS re/Start Training session, which will be December through February. In a collaborative effort with Amazon Web Services, NCI is offering a free opportunity for Virginians to learn cloud computing skills and prepare for entry-level cloud computing careers, which are in high demand by employers.

For the second time, this session will be offered virtually but this time at three locations: the NCI Baldwin Building in Martinsville, the Oxbow Center in St. Paul and the University of Virginia College at Wise facility in Abingdon.

AWS re/Start prepares learners for entry-level roles, including cloud operations, site reliability, infrastructure support, and technical-adjacent business support functions.

For more information or to register for the re/Start program, visit www.newcollegeinstitute.org or contact Ryan Orton at rorton@newcollegeinstitute.org.

Ferrum scholarship for vets