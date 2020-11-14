SCHOOLS BRIEFS: NCI offering cloud computing classes; Ferrum sets scholarship for vets

New College Institute is accepting applications for its AWS re/Start Training session, which will be December through February. In a collaborative effort with Amazon Web Services, NCI is offering a free opportunity for Virginians to learn cloud computing skills and prepare for entry-level cloud computing careers, which are in high demand by employers.
For the second time, this session will be offered virtually but this time at three locations: the NCI Baldwin Building in Martinsville, the Oxbow Center in St. Paul and the University of Virginia College at Wise facility in Abingdon.
AWS re/Start prepares learners for entry-level roles, including cloud operations, site reliability, infrastructure support, and technical-adjacent business support functions.
For more information or to register for the re/Start program, visit www.newcollegeinstitute.org or contact Ryan Orton at rorton@newcollegeinstitute.org.
Ferrum scholarship for vets
Virginians for Veterans has established an endowed scholarship to benefit Ferrum College students. The scholarship will be awarded to a Ferrum student who has demonstrated a financial need and is also a veteran, active or reserve military personnel, or the dependent of a military service member or veteran. Preference will be given to those who reside in Virginia.
The V4V scholarship comes just more than a year after the unveiling of the Craddock Veterans Lounge in the upper level of Ferrum’s library. The lounge is specifically designated as a space for veterans on campus and was made possible by Army veteran and 1994 Ferrum College alumnus Greg Craddock and his family.
Ferrum College is a Yellow Ribbon partner school, meaning the college works with the Department of Veterans Affairs to match education benefits to ensure the tuition and fees of a veteran or their dependent are paid in full. This program is commonly referred to as the “GI Bill.”
More information can be found at visit Ferrum's web site under giving.
Ferrum College also this week received full approval from the Southern Association of Colleges and Schools Commission on Colleges to offer a variety of masters and specialist level programs. The college this fall offered a Master of Science in psychology and an Education Specialist Degree in teacher leadership and coaching.
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!