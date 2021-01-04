Easter 2021

The Gregorian Calendar also established a new way to calculate the date of Easter.

Easter falls on the first Sunday after the full moon date, based on mathematical calculations, that falls on or after March 21.

Lately Easter has been falling toward the end of April — its last possible date is April 18 — but this year (2021) it will fall on April 4. The earliest possible date for Easter is March 21.

Fruit trees

Anyone who has fruit trees knows that growing fruit is easier said than done. Fruits, especially stone crops such as peaches and plums, are vulnerable to a variety of diseases and fungi.

For protection against these plagues, fruit trees should be sprayed every Thanksgiving, New Year’s and Valentine’s Day with dormant spray. The plant’s park contracts with the onset of winter, sealing in disease-causing organisms, which is why spraying before the coldest weather hits is recommended.

MONDAY’S TRIVIA ANSWER: The Gregorian Calendar (which is the one commonly used now) replaced the Julian Calendar, which did not accurately reflect the actual time it takes for the earth to orbit around the sun.

TODAY’S TRIVIA QUESTION: What kind of science does horology cover?

