TODAY’S WORD is inevitable. Example: Though Terrell tried to keep his eating in check over the holidays, it was inevitable that the scale showed a slight increase each January.
MONDAY’S WORD was perfidious. It means deceitful and untrustworthy. Example: Shantel always had big laughs and good times with Janine, but she never quite trusted that perfidious friend with her true secrets.
The calendar
Timeanddate.com explains what features we may take for granted that characterize the Gregorian Calendar: It’s based on a 365-day common year, divided into 12 months, most of which have 30 or 31 days; and into weeks of 7 days each. Most countries start the weeks on Mondays, but the U.S. and Canada start them on Sundays.
This is the Gregorian Calendar’s way of calculating leap years:
The year is evenly divisible by 4
If the year can be evenly divided by 100, it is not a leap year, unless the year is also evenly divisible by 400, in which it is a leap year.
When the switch was made from the Julian to the Gregorian Calendar, 10 dates in October were deleted to make things match up properly. The Gregorian Calendar goes from Thursday, Oct. 4, 1582, to Friday, Oct. 15, 1582.
Easter 2021
The Gregorian Calendar also established a new way to calculate the date of Easter.
Easter falls on the first Sunday after the full moon date, based on mathematical calculations, that falls on or after March 21.
Lately Easter has been falling toward the end of April — its last possible date is April 18 — but this year (2021) it will fall on April 4. The earliest possible date for Easter is March 21.
Fruit trees
Anyone who has fruit trees knows that growing fruit is easier said than done. Fruits, especially stone crops such as peaches and plums, are vulnerable to a variety of diseases and fungi.
For protection against these plagues, fruit trees should be sprayed every Thanksgiving, New Year’s and Valentine’s Day with dormant spray. The plant’s park contracts with the onset of winter, sealing in disease-causing organisms, which is why spraying before the coldest weather hits is recommended.
MONDAY’S TRIVIA ANSWER: The Gregorian Calendar (which is the one commonly used now) replaced the Julian Calendar, which did not accurately reflect the actual time it takes for the earth to orbit around the sun.
TODAY’S TRIVIA QUESTION: What kind of science does horology cover?
