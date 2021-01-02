THE STROLLER: Try these on for good luck in 2021

TODAY’S WORD is precocious. Example: With saying his first word at 7 months and taking his first step at 8 months, little Hunter sure was a precocious child.
THURSDAY’S WORD was scrutinize. It means to examine or inspect closely. Example: Barney scrutinized the phone records but didn’t see any calls that were out of line.
New Year’s traditions
More than any, this year needed to be started off with the traditional good-luck meal of black-eyed peas, collard greens and pork. To really push for luck, put a penny under each plate and throw in extra pork.
In some traditions, fish is a common meal for starting the new year — because fish only swim forward, the direction of time.
Some people leave open their windows to let out the old year and let in the new.
In upstate New York, peppermint pigs are sold throughout the holiday season. After you buy a pig, everyone takes a turn to hit it with a hammer and eat a piece for good luck in the coming year.
In some countries, such as China and in Latin America, people wear red underwear to bring in passion in the coming year.
In Denmark, people throw dishes on the doorsteps of their friends and family on New Year’s Eve. The broken dishes on your stoop on New Year’s Day the better: The shards stand for good luck.
In some Latin and South American countries, walking around the block three times carrying empty suitcases means you’ll have plenty of travel upcoming.
In Puerto Rico, people dump a bucket of water out the window to drive away evil spirits. They also sprinkle sugar outside their houses to invite in good luck.
In Brazil, people wear white clothes, representing luck and peace. If you’re at the beach in Brazil, jump over seven waves, making one wish at each.
THURSDAY’S TRIVIA ANSWER: Diwali, the Indian Festival of Lights, marks the new year for the Marwari and Gujarati communities in North India. The date of Diwali varies, but this year it was Nov. 14 and in 2021 it will be Nov. 4.
TODAY’S TRIVIA QUESTION: The calendar most of the world uses now — the one that set Friday as New Year’s Day — is the Gregorian Calendar. One would think it started being used a little more than 2,000 years ago, but not so. Named after Pope Gregory XIII, it is an adaptation of a calendar designed by Luigi Lilio, an Italian doctor, astronomer and philosopher, who lived (and developed the calendar) in what century?
