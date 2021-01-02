THE STROLLER: Try these on for good luck in 2021

TODAY’S WORD is precocious. Example: With saying his first word at 7 months and taking his first step at 8 months, little Hunter sure was a precocious child.

THURSDAY’S WORD was scrutinize. It means to examine or inspect closely. Example: Barney scrutinized the phone records but didn’t see any calls that were out of line.

New Year’s traditions

More than any, this year needed to be started off with the traditional good-luck meal of black-eyed peas, collard greens and pork. To really push for luck, put a penny under each plate and throw in extra pork.

In some traditions, fish is a common meal for starting the new year — because fish only swim forward, the direction of time.

Some people leave open their windows to let out the old year and let in the new.

In upstate New York, peppermint pigs are sold throughout the holiday season. After you buy a pig, everyone takes a turn to hit it with a hammer and eat a piece for good luck in the coming year.

In some countries, such as China and in Latin America, people wear red underwear to bring in passion in the coming year.