THE STROLLER: Would you make a date with us?

“Who?” Craig asked.

“Bill Hairston. He did everything right. He played perfect golf, looked great in a bathing suit and always tipped the waiters lavishly.”

“He sounds like quite a guy,” Craig said.

“Oh, yes,” Ted said. “He could fix anything in the house. He could make the perfect piece of furniture to fit right in the spot. His vehicles always ran perfectly, because he always maintained them properly and fixed problems before they even happened.

“He was quite the dandy, too: very stylish and knew which wine to serve with which entree, and which fork to use at fancy dinners. Plus, no one was as handsome as he was.”

“No wonder you remember him,” Craig said.

“Well, I never actually met him,” Ted replied.

“Then how do you know so much about him?”

“I married his widow,” Ted said.