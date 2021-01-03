THE STROLLER: Would you make a date with us?

TODAY’S WORD is perfidious. Example: Shantel always had big laughs and good times with Janine, but she never quite trusted that perfidious friend with her true secrets.
SUNDAY’S WORD was precocious. It means characterized by exceptionally early development. Example: With saying his first word at 7 months and taking his first step at 8 months, little Hunter sure was a precocious child.
The Gregorian Calendar
Catholic countries, such as Spain, Italy and Portugal, quickly adapted Pope Gregory’s calendar (the one most countries use now) for civil affairs, in 1582.
However, Protestant countries were slower to be convinced, seeing it as an attempt by the Catholic Church to squelch their movement. England didn’t officially take on this calendar we use today until 1752.
Did you know, that September, October, November and December are named for the Latin words for seven through 10 because there was a 10-month calendar?
Just like Bill
This joke is adapted from one sent by Rob Johnson, who lives just south of Ridgeway:
Craig and Ted were playing golf when Craig hit a hole-in-one.
“Wow, perfect,” Ted said. “You’re just like Bill.”
“Who?” Craig asked.
“Bill Hairston. He did everything right. He played perfect golf, looked great in a bathing suit and always tipped the waiters lavishly.”
“He sounds like quite a guy,” Craig said.
“Oh, yes,” Ted said. “He could fix anything in the house. He could make the perfect piece of furniture to fit right in the spot. His vehicles always ran perfectly, because he always maintained them properly and fixed problems before they even happened.
“He was quite the dandy, too: very stylish and knew which wine to serve with which entree, and which fork to use at fancy dinners. Plus, no one was as handsome as he was.”
“No wonder you remember him,” Craig said.
“Well, I never actually met him,” Ted replied.
“Then how do you know so much about him?”
“I married his widow,” Ted said.
Sunday’s trivia answers: The civil Gregorian calendar, the one that started the new year on Jan. 1, was named after Pope Gregory XIII and adapted from a calendar designed by Luigi Lilio, an Italian doctor, astronomer and philosopher. That calendar was introduced officially in 1582, with some countries immediately accepting it (see above) and others slower to come on board.
TODAY’S TRIVIA QUESTION: What calendar did the Gregorian Calendar replace?
The Stroller appreciates readers calling or emailing to share jokes, stories, comments, Words of the Day and trivia questions. We’re at 276-638-8801 ext. 243 and stroller@martinsvillebulletin.com.