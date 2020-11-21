Give a little thanks for these special holiday recipes

Preparing for Thanksgiving, there are some things that are easy to cook ahead, especially when it comes to goodies for the big day’s breakfast. Here, three local woman share some of their favorite holiday recipes, two good for before the dinner, and two good for the Thanksgiving table itself.

Darlene Thielman’s recipe for fruit muffins starts off with a similarity to banana-nut bread, but the walnut oil gives them a deeper taste, and different kinds of mashed fruit, such as applesauce or crushed pineapple, can take the place of the mashed banana for variety.

You also can replace the walnut oil with coconut oil and stir some chocolate chips into the batter when you add the walnuts.

The egg custard is “pure love,” Thielman said. The recipe comes from the woman she knew only as “Granny Ramsey,” her childhood friend’s grandmother who lives on Church Street.

Gael Chaney shares a great CookMate recipe for delicious gluten-free pumpkin muffins you can cook for people on restrictive diets, and Betty Draper Bowles shares a unique take on sweet potato casserole – using regular ingredients but in a way different than you’re probably accustomed to.