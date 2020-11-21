 Skip to main content
Give a little thanks for these special holiday recipes
Preparing for Thanksgiving, there are some things that are easy to cook ahead, especially when it comes to goodies for the big day’s breakfast. Here, three local woman share some of their favorite holiday recipes, two good for before the dinner, and two good for the Thanksgiving table itself.

Darlene Thielman’s recipe for fruit muffins starts off with a similarity to banana-nut bread, but the walnut oil gives them a deeper taste, and different kinds of mashed fruit, such as applesauce or crushed pineapple, can take the place of the mashed banana for variety.

You also can replace the walnut oil with coconut oil and stir some chocolate chips into the batter when you add the walnuts.

The egg custard is “pure love,” Thielman said. The recipe comes from the woman she knew only as “Granny Ramsey,” her childhood friend’s grandmother who lives on Church Street.

Gael Chaney shares a great CookMate recipe for delicious gluten-free pumpkin muffins you can cook for people on restrictive diets, and Betty Draper Bowles shares a unique take on sweet potato casserole – using regular ingredients but in a way different than you’re probably accustomed to.

Holly Kozelsky reports for the Martinsville Bulletin. She can be reached at holly.kozelsky@martinsvillebulletin.com

Thanksgiving recipes

Fruit muffins

  • 1/2 cup soft butter
  • 1/2 cup walnut oil
  • 2 2/3 cups sugar
  • 4 eggs
  • 2 cups mashed banana, applesauce, crushed pineapple or other mushed fruit
  • 3 1/2 cups sifted flour
  • Salt, to taste
  • 1 tsp. cinnamon
  • 1 1/2 tsp. nutmeg
  • 2 tsp. baking soda
  • 1 cup chopped walnuts
  • Half-pint jar salted caramel (optional)

Preheat oven to 350 degrees.

Beat liquids, through and including fruit, together. Sift dry ingredients, except nuts. Stir until just combined.

Stir in walnuts. Swirl caramel gently into batter (warm caramel first, if needed for good flow).

Bake for 20 minutes or until a toothpick or knife inserted into the center of a muffin comes out clean.

Another option is to use coconut oil instead of walnut oil and stir in chocolate chips.

Egg Custard

  • 4 eggs
  • 1 1/2 cups sugar
  • 1/2 cup flour
  • 1 2/3 cups milk
  • 1 1/2 tsp. vanilla
  • 1/2 stick butter, melted

Preheat oven to 350 degrees.

Beat all ingredients until smooth.

Pour into a pan or prepared pie shell and bake for 25 to 30 minutes.

Sweet Potato Casserole

  • 2 1/2 cups of cooked, mashed sweet potato
  • 1/2 cup sugar
  • 1 egg
  • 1 small can crushed pineapple
  • ½ to 1 bag miniature marshmallows
  • 2 slices of loaf bread
  • 1 stick of butter

Preheat oven to 350 degrees.

Mix together potatoes, sugar and egg. Layer half that mixture in a casserole dish, then top with a layer of half the pineapple (take it out of the can with a fork to get some juice) and a layer of half the marshmallows.

Layer everything again in the same order.

Tear the bread into pieces and lay them over the casserole. Drizzle melted butter over the bread pieces.

Bake for 30 minutes.

Pumpkin-Oatmeal Muffins (low allergen)

  • 2 cups (or 14.5-ounce can) pumpkin puree
  • 1/2 cup olive oil
  • 1/2 cup water
  • 4 eggs
  • 8 oz. ( 1 1/8 cup) dark brown sugar
  • 1 cup rolled oats (gluten free)
  • 2 cups gluten-free oat flour
  • 4 tsp. baking powder
  • 1 tsp. salt
  • 1 1/4 tsp. cinnamon
  • 1/2 tsp. ginger
  • 1/8 tsp. ground cloves
  • 1/8 tsp. allspice
  • 1/4 teaspoon nutmeg

Preheat oven to 375 degrees. Grease 24 regular muffin cups (36 medium or 48 mini) with olive oil or line with baking cups.

In large bowl, stir together all wet ingredients, plus sugar and rolled oats (can use stand mixer on low speed).

Whisk together dry ingredients in a separate bowl.

Add dry to wet ingredients and stir just until all is moistened; do not over-mix.

Fill prepared muffin tins. Bake for 18 to 20 minutes for regular muffins or 15 to18 minutes for mini muffins, or until lightly browned and a toothpick inserted in center comes out clean.

