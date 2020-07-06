LETTER TO THE EDITOR: Not wearing a mask is like driving drunk

Not wearing a mask is like driving drunk
To the editor:
I noted a recent letter complaining about how wearing a mask impinges on one’s personal freedom (“To wear a mask is a person’s decision to make,” June 23). I say this to those who espouse such a view:
Refusing to wear a mask during a pandemic is the moral equivalent of driving drunk. Both put your own selfish desires ahead of the general welfare. Both can lead to the death of the innocent.
JIM BEARD
Martinsville
Sen. Stanley’s pathetic analogy about COVID-19
To the Editor:
Our state senator from Rocky Mount [Bill Stanley] stated that we needed to get back to a new normal; that we have “paid the price enough when it comes to COVID-19 closure” (“Legislators: We’ve paid enough,” June 17). He then makes the analogy “as burning down the house because you have a cockroach inside.
How pathetic is that? He has reduced a pandemic to a cockroach and the world as a mere house. How about a pack of rabid dogs in any store where there is a sale on toilet paper?
I want the old normal, and I want business to be open. I do not want to have to wear a mask, and I want to go inside my church for all it provides. But I want to avoid pain and/or wearing a ventilator. I want to live to an older age than I am. Do not tell me about a price to pay like I have a choice between my life and other’s lives because you do not understand how a virus can devastate civilization, not just your life. There is no payment for virus inconvenience. We are talking lives.
Does the senator believe the virus will suddenly go away? Does he believe if we do not test for the virus that will be no more cases? Does he have a potion to offer his constituents? Our senator needs to wake up and start listening to the facts on COVID-19.
JOHN REHDER
Ridgeway
Let’s declare independence from meat products
To the editor:
COVID-19 heralded some good news for this Independence Day. There was no heavy traffic to face. And the scarcity of meat kept our outdoor grills safe.
Folks who grill hamburgers and hot dogs face a nasty choice. The U.S. Meat and Poultry Hotline advises grilling at high temperature to avoid food poisoning by E. coli and Salmonella bacteria. But the National Cancer Institute warns that high-temperature grilling of processed meats generates cancer-causing compounds.
Fortunately, we no longer need to choose between food poisoning and cancer.
A bunch of enterprising U.S. food processors have met this challenge head-on by developing a rich variety of convenient, healthful, delicious plant-based veggie burgers, veggie dogs and soy nuggets. These products don’t harbor nasty bugs or cancer-causing compounds. They are missing the cholesterol, saturated fats, drugs, hormones and pesticides of their animal-based alternatives. And they are waiting for us in the frozen food section of our favorite supermarket, along with nut-based ice creams and other dairy-free desserts.
On this Independence Day, let’s declare our independence from the meat industry, which exposes its workers to COVID infection. And let’s stay away from both the COVID and the barbecue bugs.
MANUEL BARRAJOS
Martinsville
