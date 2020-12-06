THE STROLLER: Here's a little egg in our place

TODAY’S WORD is scald. Example: For a wonderful frosting to top your Christmas cookies, cream 1/4 cup soft butter and beat in 1/4 tsp. salt, 3 cups confectioner’s sugar, 4 to 6 tsp. scalded light cream and, after it’s all smooth, 1 tsp. vanilla (Source: the Stroller’s mother).

Hard-boiled eggs

Stroller readers share tips on how to make (and crack) the perfect hard-boiled egg. We had a number of responses, so we’ll spread them out over a few days:

Boil for 7 minutes, then drain and cover with cold water. — Debbie Matherly

“I place my eggs in Egglettes Egg Pods. Once the water boils, I place them in the water and cook them for 15 minutes.” — Johnna Oakes

Pressure cooker for 7 minutes, put the eggs in ice water until cooled, shell comes right off. — Tami Sapp

Sarah Jordan, Cecil Robbins and Susan Shorter say add baking soda to the water (after the water has boiled, Susan says) for easy-to-peel shells

Today’s chuckle

What’s a good time for Santa to come down the chimney with presents? Anytime!

How did Mary and Joseph know Jesus’ weight when he was born? They had a weigh in the manger.

