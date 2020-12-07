THE STROLLER: Today's eggs over funnies

TODAY’S WORD is velouté. Example: Terika was famous for her heavenly gravy everyone loved to pour over their chicken and potatoes; she never told anyone that her secret to success was starting each gravy with a golden brown velouté.

Hard-boiled eggs

Bulletin readers have shared the ways the cook the perfect boiled eggs. Here are three of those suggestions:

From Jessica Brooks Minter: Cover eggs with water and place on medium-high heat, uncovered, until water boils. Then cover, remove from heat and let sit for 10 minutes. Next, drain and run cold water over the eggs, or put eggs in an ice bath.

From Susan Winn Hodges is a fan of a Sunbeam egg cooker she’s had since the 1970s: “It cooks the eggs perfectly and turns off automatically. Before peeling them, she put the eggs in cold water, then taps the eggshells to crack them all over, then peels gently. However, fresh eggs don’t peel neatly.

From Morgan Young: Fill water to almost cover eggs but not quite; set heat on high, with timer set for 15 minutes. Then let set for 5 minutes, pour water out completely, then shake the pot around so the eggs bump into each other, cracking the shells. Peel under running cold water.

Today’s chuckle