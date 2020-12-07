THE STROLLER: You don't have to egg us on any longer

TODAY’S WORD: is roux. Example: During holiday cooking, Terika always made sure to have some roux on hand, ready whenever she needed it.
MONDAY’S WORD: was velouté. That's a type of savory sauce in which a light stock, such as fish or chicken, is warmed, then cooked with flour to thicken, all allowed to turn light brown, thickened with a dark roux. Example: Terika was famous for her heavenly gravy everyone loved to pour over their chicken and potatoes; she never told anyone that her secret to success was starting each gravy with a golden brown velouté.
Last word on eggs
Stroller readers have been sharing advice on how to cook and peel the perfect hard-boiled egg:
- "Older eggs do work best," said Tonya Pitzer-Jones. "Start off in cold water and salt. After boiling, run eggs under cold water. When they are peeled, the shell comes off in one piece with the membrane. I do crack all around the shell so it sticks to the membrane."
- "Fresh eggs are wonderful, but they do not shell pretty," said Brenda Feeny. When she collects eggs, she marks a few cartons to save specifically for boiling and waits 3 weeks. She puts them in water, brings it to boil and boils for 10 minutes, before dumping eggs into ice water. Chad Lange also recommends the ice bath.
- Kim Mason of Red and Mae's in Bassett said the eggs should be at least 2 weeks old.
- Betty J. Kanipe uses this method from Emerils.com, with perfect results and no green yolks: "Place the eggs in a saucepan and cover with water. Season with a pinch of salt. Place the pan over medium heat and bring to a boil. Cook for 2 minutes. Remove from heat and cover with a lid. Allow the eggs to sit for 11 minutes. Drain and cool the eggs for 2 minutes in ice water."
Today's chuckles
How does a hen leave a coop? Through the egg-sit.
Which day of the week do eggs hate? Fry-day.
How many rotten eggs does it take to make a stink bomb? Just a phew.
MONDAY’S TRIVIA QUESTION: Santa's reindeer are "Dasher and Dancer and Prancer and Vixen, Comet and Cupid and Donner and Blitzen -- but do you recall -- the most famous reindeer of all?" (that's from the lyrics of "Rudolph the Red-Nosed Reindeer").
TODAY’S TRIVIA ANSWER: Who was the first musician for whom "Rudolph the Red-Nosed Reindeer" was a hit and in what year?
