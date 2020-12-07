TODAY’S WORD: is roux. Example: During holiday cooking, Terika always made sure to have some roux on hand, ready whenever she needed it.

MONDAY’S WORD: was velouté. That's a type of savory sauce in which a light stock, such as fish or chicken, is warmed, then cooked with flour to thicken, all allowed to turn light brown, thickened with a dark roux. Example: Terika was famous for her heavenly gravy everyone loved to pour over their chicken and potatoes; she never told anyone that her secret to success was starting each gravy with a golden brown velouté.