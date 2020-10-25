BRIEFS: September homes sales rise 35%; state tax deadline is Nov. 2

September homes sales rise 35%
Home sales in Virginia rose by a surprising 35% in September, a new report from the Virginia Realtors stated.
Sales were up strongly from September 2019 across the state, with the Eastern Region seeing a surge of nearly 80%, the release said. That was followed by the Northern Region, a 37% rise, the Hampton Roads Region at 33% and the Central Region at 24%.
Historic data say that sales usually slow after school starts, the report said, but the pandemic pushed the primary selling season later than usual.
This strong demand also had a significant impact on home prices, the report said. In September, the median home sales price statewide was $329,900, nearly 13% higher than in September 2019. Homes sold in an average of 37 days in September 2020, down from 48 days a year ago.
As has been noted in Martinsville-Henry County, a lack of available inventory remains the biggest constraint. At the end of September, there were over 40% fewer listings than the same time last year.
State tax extension deadline: Nov. 2
If you haven’t filed your individual state income taxes for 2019, that 6-month filing ends Nov. 1 – but you get an extra day because that’s a Monday.
Some things to keep in mind:
The standard deductions have increased to $4,500 for individual filers and $9,000 for married couples filing jointly.
If your 2019 income was $69,000 or less, you’re likely eligible to file electronically for free.
If you do end up owing taxes, there are multiple options for making a payment.
If you have questions about your return and need more information, visit the Virginia Tax website or call 804-367-8031.
Traveling office hours
The staff of U.S. Rep. Morgan Griffith (R-Salem) will make starts in Stuart and Martinsville this as part of its traveling office hours. Staff members visit the offices to meet with constituents.
A representative will be at the Patrick County Administration Building at 106 Rucker St., at 11:30 a.m.-1 p.m. Wednesday.
At 2-3:30 p.m. that same day, a rep will be at the Martinsville Municipal Building at 55 W. Church St.
For questions call 276-525-1405.
Road projects
Beginning Wednesday, Riverside Drive in Henry County will be closed to through traffic between T B Stanley Highway and Bassett High School Road to allow for a pipe replacement. Weather permitting, the road is expected to be re-opened by Saturday. Detours and directional signs will be in place.
Ongoing projects:
Spot paving is underway at various locations on Route 57. Flagging operations will be in place. This project is expected to be completed by Nov. 20.
Installation continues for two emergency pipe replacements on U.S. 220 Business, at three hundredths of a mile north Speedway Road and on U.S. 58/220 at Greensboro Road and William F. Stone Highway. Drivers can expect lane closures at both locations. The completion date is scheduled for the end of 2020.
Work is underway on U.S. 220 East to include trench widening and the addition of rumble strips and guardrails from Dyer Street to the Franklin County Line. Work is scheduled to be completed by Oct. 23.
Paving is underway on both lanes of Route 661 between mile markers 5 and 10 in Patrick County. There will be lanes closed and flag operations in the work zone. The expected completion is Nov. 20.
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!