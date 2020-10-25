BRIEFS: September homes sales rise 35%; state tax deadline is Nov. 2

September homes sales rise 35%

Home sales in Virginia rose by a surprising 35% in September, a new report from the Virginia Realtors stated.

Sales were up strongly from September 2019 across the state, with the Eastern Region seeing a surge of nearly 80%, the release said. That was followed by the Northern Region, a 37% rise, the Hampton Roads Region at 33% and the Central Region at 24%.

Historic data say that sales usually slow after school starts, the report said, but the pandemic pushed the primary selling season later than usual.

This strong demand also had a significant impact on home prices, the report said. In September, the median home sales price statewide was $329,900, nearly 13% higher than in September 2019. Homes sold in an average of 37 days in September 2020, down from 48 days a year ago.

As has been noted in Martinsville-Henry County, a lack of available inventory remains the biggest constraint. At the end of September, there were over 40% fewer listings than the same time last year.

State tax extension deadline: Nov. 2