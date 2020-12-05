WATCH NOW: Martinsville Speedway hosts annual Christmas toy drive

Rain may cancel races at Martinsville Speedway, but a little bit coming down Friday night had no effect on the track's annual toy drive.

Martinsville Speedway hosted the 26th annual Christmas Toy Drive to benefit the Grace Network of Martinsville and Henry County, with dozens of cars coming through to offer donations. For either a toy or $20 donation fans could drive their cars around NASCAR's oldest track.

Martinsville Speedway President Clay Campbell called the annual fundraiser "one of the most impactful events in our community." Over more than two decades, the track says they have impacted more than 10,000 area children.

The coronavirus pandemic forced the track to take away some parts of the toy drive from previous years, like ride arounds in a race truck, but didn't stop everything. Donators stayed in their cars the entire time, and masks were worn by Speedway staff checking people in.

The donated toys and monetary donations will be distributed to area children through the Grace Network of Martinsville and Henry County, which is a faith-based, first-stop center for resources for families in crisis. The organization supports those in the community who need support to keep a roof over their heads, homes warm and lighted, and food on the table with short-term assistance and long-term solutions. To learn more about the Grace Network of Martinsville and Henry County, visit gracenetworkmhc.org.