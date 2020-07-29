Patrick County coronavirus outbreak holds steady

Patrick County’s COVID-19 outbreak seems to be leveling out, based on Wednesday’s figures from the Virginia Department of Health.

From Tuesday to Wednesday, Patrick County had no change from its figures of 104 cases, with 18 hospitalizations and three deaths.

Henry County is showing 461 cases, with 51 hospitalizations and five deaths.

Martinsville has 156 positive cases, with 21 hospitalizations and three deaths.

Franklin County has 150 cases, with eight people hospitalized and one death.

In total, Virginia has had 87,993 positive coronavirus cases, with 7,738 hospitalizations and 2,125 deaths.

The World Health Organization reports 4.26 million confirmed cases, with 147,449 deaths, in the United States.

The HO also reports that there have been 16.56 million cases worldwide, with 656,093 deaths.

Holly Kozelsky is a writer for the Martinsville Bulletin; contact her at 276-638-8801 ext. 243.

