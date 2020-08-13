LETTER TO THE EDITOR: No one wants your guns

No one wants
your guns
To the editor:
Dear NRA members, they’re not coming for your guns:
When Attorney General Letitia James filed a lawsuit to dissolve the NRA, conservative pundits from around the country rained down on her. “They’re coming for your guns” is what they screamed. “Over my cold, dead body” is what these talking heads proclaimed on their shows. Even President Trump tweeted that “they are going to come in the middle of the night and take your guns”.
This lawsuit has nothing to do with taking your guns.
This lawsuit is a result of an 18-month investigation into the NRA which produced enough evidence of fraud and abuse that the attorney general filed suit. The lawsuit alleges that Wayne LaPierre and the executive board spent your money on themselves in the forms of vacations, private jets and expensive meals, which is in violation of New York State law. There has been extensive reporting on this, such as the time that Wayne LaPierre billed the NRA’s ad agency $39,000 for one day of shopping at a clothing boutique, $18,300 for a car and driver in Europe, and $13,800 in rent for a summer intern. This lawsuit relates to dissolving an organization that has defrauded its members, not challenging the Second Amendment.
Why defend an organization that steals your money and uses it on themselves when you could support another pro-Second Amendment organization, such as the National Association for Gun Rights, that isn’t fraught with corruption and will stand up for responsible gun owners like yourselves?
JOHN SIEREDZINSKI
Martinsville
