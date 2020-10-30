Poff building contractor ordered to pay $7.5 million to injured worker

Donald Russell of Draper won $7.5 million when he sued company that manages the Poff federal building in Roanoke, as compensation for injuries he suffered in a fall while working at the courthouse.
In court, Russell testified that he plunged through a grate at least 20 feet to the concrete floor of a ventilation shaft causing multiple injuries. He was not cross-examined, nor did jurors hear any defense evidence or argument, but not because he had a slam dunk case.
Defendant Northern Management Services Inc. did not appear for the trial or even hire a lawyer to defend it, the result of a blunder in internal communication. This week, a federal judge declined to start the case over, telling the company that its predicament was the result of its own inexcusable inattention.
The company would have a right to appeal.
Russell was at the Poff building in 2017 in his role as a private inspector of fire detection and suppression equipment inspector when he fell.
Officials at Northern knew the indicated occurred and received a copy of Russell's personal injury suit shortly after it was filed in 2019. A company official who received the suit from the company’s registered agent emailed the information to the company president and other top officials and a representative of the company’s insurance broker, according to the judge’s opinion on Tuesday. John Dephon, Northern's president, assumed without checking that the broker’s representative would send the suit to Northern's liability insurer and the insurer would take up Northern's defense, Tuesday's court ruling.
But that's not what happened. The insurer was not notified and did not defend Northern by filing legally required replies to the lawsuit. When a defendant ignores its obligations under the law, a court is free to decide the legal dispute in favor of the other side. With Northern's liability for Rusell's injuries no longer an issue, Russell’s attorney moved forward by having a trial in late 2019 to determine damages.
He suffered a brain injury; a broken wrist, rib and pelvis; back injuries; and nerve damage. He needs long-term medical, rehabilitative and mental health care and cannot work or maintain his home and property, according to the court, which awarded Russell $5 million, plus $2.5 million in interest and the possibility of additional interest until paid.
Russell, an Air Force veteran who served overseas and is in his 40s, “remains totally disabled by his injuries,” his attorney, Travis Graham, said in an interview.
After the case closed, Graham notified the company of the outcome. Northern contacted the court and asked the judge to rewind the case back in time. That triggered a review of why Northern never acted when the case was first filed. According to the judge’s opinion, Northern’s representative emailed the lawsuit to a sales executive at the insurance brokerage who did not have direct responsibility for handling lawsuits or claims. He did not specifically address the brokerage representative in the email, except to say “please see the attached.” In addition, there was no evidence presented that anybody from the brokerage acknowledged receiving the email, much less that it had been forwarded to the insurer itself.
The company complained that it did not have an opportunity to defend itself or participate at the trial, but the judge replied that fault rested with company officials. Their failure to double-check that the lawsuit was being handled properly “spanned the course of one year, despite the fact that multiple responsible officers of the defendant knew of the accident and the suit,” Jones wrote. Jones added that the course of events struck him as more alarming given "the fact that the defendant is a sophisticated corporate party that has been involved in numerous other legal matters."
Northern has 37 U.S. government contracts to provide maintenance and construction. It has a first-floor office in the Poff building steps away from where the trial occurred.
