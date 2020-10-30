Poff building contractor ordered to pay $7.5 million to injured worker

But that's not what happened. The insurer was not notified and did not defend Northern by filing legally required replies to the lawsuit. When a defendant ignores its obligations under the law, a court is free to decide the legal dispute in favor of the other side. With Northern's liability for Rusell's injuries no longer an issue, Russell’s attorney moved forward by having a trial in late 2019 to determine damages.

He suffered a brain injury; a broken wrist, rib and pelvis; back injuries; and nerve damage. He needs long-term medical, rehabilitative and mental health care and cannot work or maintain his home and property, according to the court, which awarded Russell $5 million, plus $2.5 million in interest and the possibility of additional interest until paid.

Russell, an Air Force veteran who served overseas and is in his 40s, “remains totally disabled by his injuries,” his attorney, Travis Graham, said in an interview.